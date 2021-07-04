Diners — those chrome-clad road-food oases that have fed American motorists since the 1930s — have been slowly dying for years, as rents ratcheted up and profit margins dwindled.
COVID-19 was the last blow for many that had too few seats to survive at 50%.
But there might still be time to save one in Venice.
Patches Restaurant
Patches Restaurant is a single-story pink cinderblock in an industrial part of town. Not chrome, but diner nonetheless.
It squats humbly beside the water treatment plant on E. Venice Avenue, beneath the towering “Venice, City on the Gulf” water treatment mushroom.
It’s been there longer than the water treatment plant.
Over 55 years ago, its 1,000-square-foot core housed a lawyer’s office before it became a doughnut shop with a drive-thru bay window that’s still attached to the side of the building.
Some 46 years ago, original owner Gary Patch expanded it into the 75-seat diner that it is today.
More relics remain on its exterior along with the drive-thru window — a wrought-iron cage to protect the kitchen exhaust fan, peeling wooden benches, remnants of a sea-bird theme on the plate glass, beachy pilings.
And inside, clowns. Clowns everywhere.
Sad-clown paintings, clowns dangling from light fixtures, clown figurines, clown welcome mats, all moved in one day with a new owner.
We know what you were thinking, but the clowns had nothing to do with the place’s name.
Any building as venerable as this — more than 50 years old — has a, let’s say, patchy and complex history.
In 1983, Gary Patch sold the business to Sharky’s on the Pier founder Mike Pachota and his friend Greg Novack. It was their first Venice restaurant after arriving in town from Michigan.
“Funky location for a restaurant,” said Mike’s son Justin, current Sharky’s owner. “But had they not had Patches, we probably never would’ve had Sharky’s.”
They, in turn, sold to Tommy and Cleo Galanis (likely the owners who sent in the clowns) — who ran Patches as a Greek diner for 13 years and added menu items like gyros and spanakopita. The couple, in turn, sold to businessman Tommy Longhi, who still owns the building.
Rose Ann Gregorich and her best friend, the late Jackie Metz, along with Rose Ann’s son Dan and Jackie’s husband, leased Patches from Longhi in September 2006. Metz had started as one of Gary Patch’s servers and worked there with all the owners, as did server Carlene Thomas, who still works there.
The local staffing shortage isn’t an issue at Patches.
“Lots of things have been grandfathered in,” said Rose Ann.
Which was fine until she discovered, this spring, that Patches was for sale.
It seemed unlikely that a buyer would step right up with the asking price, but she started to worry anyway.
Patches' future is unclear.
Rose Ann’s goal over the past five years was to build the business up, then sell it and retire.
“That isn’t happening,” she said. “We were just coming back from red tide and had a good 2019, when COVID hit. I joked with people, ‘Now a bunch of dead fish and a virus are going to stop me.’
“If a buyer is willing to put some money into it, this place could go on for years and years. Patches is very special to a lot of people.
“We’d ideally like to move to a bigger place, go back to serving dinner and bring in more revenue that way. And it shouldn’t move too far away, to keep our locals. ”
The problem is that there’s nowhere else for Patches to go.
Rose Ann received PPP money and a substantial Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant, but leaseholders from Venice Island to South Venice don’t seem to think her financials are strong enough to offer her a lease.
Instead, they want buyers for their million-dollar properties.
“I guess what’s starting to bother me,” she said, “is they’re going to cut out all the little locals like me. How do you compete when owners only want to lease to a big chain restaurant?
“Patches is more than just a building. I still have people who’ve come in every day for 20 years, met their spouses here, made friendships. People tell us, ‘We’re so glad you’re still here. This is the first place we’ve been in 13 months.’”
It would be a shame to lose it.
Patches Restaurant ($), 941-484-6713, 501 E. Venice Avenue, is open daily 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast served all day.
The Lucky Dog
While Patches is diner-like, few spots are more of a classic roadside diner than the Lucky Dog, which dates back to 1952, when it opened as the Bel-Bree Diner.
The little box in the shadow of Venice Regional Bayfront Health is an original from the company founded after the depression by Wichita entrepreneur Arthur Valentine, who specialized in shipping affordable prefab diner buildings, appropriately called “Valentine diners,” nationwide.
Lucky Dog Diner, the last Valentine in Florida, once served as a Greyhound stop along the Tamiami Trail.
Only a month ago, you could have sat on a swivel stool at its counter and had one of owner Joy Hoch’s Guy Fieri-endorsed Friday fish tacos.
Amid a GoFundMe campaign that collected $475 toward a $35,000 relocation goal, Hoch was forced to close in May.
“There was nothing more I could do,” she said. “I had six credit cards going. The landlord never put any money into it. The roof had so many leaks we called it the Rainforest Café. The floor was falling in. We’re hurting for help. They’ll probably haul the building away.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. O = outdoor seating available.
