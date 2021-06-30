VENICE — Former City Council Member and Planning Commissioner Jim Myers Sr. died June 17 in Mesa, Arizona.
He was 100.
His son, Jim Myers Jr., said his father had been in ill health for some time.
He had moved to Arizona in August 2019 to live with son Stephen and his family after living in Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay for a while.
Myers Sr. had had some falls and was determined after undergoing medical tests to have suffered some strokes, he said.
Myers Sr. and his wife, Dorothy, moved to Venice in the mid-1980s after raising their family in a half-dozen cities, all in cold locales, including Wisconsin.
When Myers Jr. asked his father why he waited until retirement to move to a warm climate so far away, the reply was “because I didn’t want to feed you anymore,” he said.
Myers Jr. said his father kept a thermometer just outside the kitchen window “because I don’t trust those idiots on TV to get it right.”
One particularly cold day in Wisconsin it registered 35 below zero, he recalled.
So the kids got sent out to skate on a frozen lake behind the house.
“We nearly had frostbite,” he said.
Once — and only once, he said — Dorothy Myers sent her husband out with their two sons to buy sneakers. The bill was about $40, Myers Jr. said.
His dad “had a cow,” he said.
When she explained that the boys had outgrown their shoes, he said “well, cut the toes out of them and cover them with duct tape,” Myers Jr. said.
Myers Sr. served on the Planning Commission before being elected to the City Council and was well versed in land-use matters, said Pam Johnson, retired public information officer.
He would serve on the Commission again after leaving his Council seat.
Earl Midlam, who served on the Council with Myers Sr., said he attended a lot of meetings on city business with him and Dorothy. He remembered him as a “very pleasant man.”
“He always had a little joke,” Midlam said.
One of Myers Sr.’s early interests on as a Council member foreshadowed the project he’s best known for championing.
Early in his first term, Johnson said, he persuaded his colleagues that the community room at City Hall was “dingy and disgraceful.” Then-Assistant City Manager Kathy Dailey was put in charge of renovations.
Myers Sr. soon set his sights on the Venice Community Center, which he considered to be “lost in a 1960s time warp,” Johnson said.
He was appointed to head up a task force to recommend improvements to the facility and followed that with fundraising to pay for them.
The county agreed to put $500,000 it had budgeted for an amphitheater into the community center project as well, but trying to raise the balance of the cost involved a lot of grant writing and knocking on a lot of doors.
Johnson was the staff liaison for the effort.
“He had no hesitancy in making the ask or talking to people about how city residents would benefit from the renovation,” she said. “I went with him a few times when he met with people in the community to ask for money or in-kind services in support of the project and he was always well received.”
Ultimately, the project was consolidated into a $10 million bond issue approved by voters in 2003 for beach renourishment and renovations to the fishing pier, as well as the creation of Tramonto Vista Park.
The renovated center reopened in 2005 and not long afterward was engulfed in controversy.
Myers’ fundraising effort included a representation the renovated community center would be hardened to function as a hurricane shelter.
It wasn’t certified because of its location on the island, not far from the Gulf of Mexico.
The news upset Myers Sr.
“It was my 110% understanding this was how this would be used,” he said at the time. “When we went out to sell this bond issue, we made this point very clear. … I put my word to it, and my word is my bond.”
The city’s fundraising literature didn’t mention the shelter aspect of the project, but then-City Manager Marty Black acknowledged that people promoting the bond issue may not have stuck to the literature.
The center was opened as a shelter during Hurricane Irma in 2017 but only after then-Mayor John Holic accepted the liability for operating it.
The county has declared that that won’t be allowed again.
Myers Sr. was a longtime member of the Sertoma Club of Venice, remaining active into his 90s.
“Some of the club members constantly teased him about being the oldest member, and I think he was,” said Johnson, also a club member. “But Jim chose to be young. He was always volunteering to serve in one capacity or another, and he always kept a lively pace.”
Dorothy Myers died in 2004. Jim Sr. is survived by his four children, Jim Jr., Stephen, Mary Ferguson and Anne Yeager, and their families.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
