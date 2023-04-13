AMA Health Providers COO Karen Fordham, back center, recruited Tammy Baker, left, Walid Tanyous, Wesley Hendricks, Jaime Baquero, Lawrence Elliott and Michael Gallina to open the company's Venice office. Antonio Heinsen, not shown, practices with them.
VENICE — The closure of ShorePoint Health Venice last fall left some medical professionals "homeless."
Seven of them are now practicing a variety of specialities together in the recently opened Venice office of AMA Health Providers, at 435 Commercial Court.
A Venice Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting and an open house celebrated the practice on Wednesday.
It's the eighth medical practice under the umbrella of AMA, formerly known as Arcadia Medical Associates.
Fittingly for this office, AMA's chief operating officer is Karen Fordham, who for two years was the CEO of the hospital when it was known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
ShorePoint's closure occurred in September after only a month's notice.
"Everyone was taken by surprise," Fordham said.
Cardiologist Lawrence Elliott said he'd been in private practice in Venice for 20 years when he decided to accept a position in the hospital "for job security."
Three years later it closed without warning, leaving him feeling "abandonment," he said.
AMA was already considering setting up an office in Venice, Fordham said, so she urged medical professionals to "hang in there." Many did, and she assembled a team of "some of the best" providers, who are accepting new patients in fields where it can be hard to get a timely appointment.
A flyer handed out Wednesday says same-day appointments are available and there's no waiting list.
Best of all, Fordham said, she was able to "keep these providers in their own backyard."
"Thank you for rescuing us lost souls," podiatrist Michael Gallina said.
Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
