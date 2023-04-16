Staff

AMA Health Providers COO Karen Fordham, back center, recruited Tammy Baker, left, Walid Tanyous, Wesley Hendricks, Jaime Baquero, Lawrence Elliott and Michael Gallina to open the company’s Venice office. Antonio Heinsen, not shown, practices with them.

VENICE — The closure of ShorePoint Health Venice last fall left some medical professionals “homeless.”

Seven of them are now practicing a variety of specialities together in the recently opened Venice office of AMA Health Providers, at 435 Commercial Court.


Ribbon

Dr. Lawrence Elliott does the honors at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting for the Venice office of AMA Health Providers Wednesday.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments