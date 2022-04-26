SOUTH VENICE — A vacant building in South Venice that once housed an IHOP restaurant will now see use as a medical marijuana dispensary.
During its meeting Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners approved by a 4-1 vote a special exception allowing the property at the corner of South Tamiami Trail and Woodmere Park Boulevard to be converted to the new use.
Approval of the dispensary, that will be owned by Verano/MUV, will meet the needs of South County residents who use medical marijuana as noted by many of the nine members of the public who spoke in favor of the request.
“Having just one makes it really hard to obtain our medication,” Cheryl Hankins told commissioners.
“It returns a property to economic viability,” said Matt Brockway, attorney for the applicant.
Brockway said an analysis by the county’s planning staff had found the request for the special exception to be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan.
There were no comments made in opposition to the proposal.
Calling most of the nearly hourlong presentation by the applicant and supporters “overkill,” Commissioner Nancy Detert, who lives near a dispensary and had not noticed any problems, said that the request did fit all the criteria required by the county’s rules.
The planning commission had previously approved the request by a unanimous vote with one abstention.
Commissioner Mike Moran voted against the proposal, without stating a reason for his dissent.
Tuesday’s approval followed the denial nearly a month ago of a request by the Flowery Dispensary for a facility in a vacant former restaurant on South Tamiami Trail near Lowe’s Home Improvement.
In Sarasota County’s zoning code, medical marijuana dispensaries are not allowed by right, but rather applicants must apply for a special exception to the code to proceed.
