VENICE — After The Twig Cares asked the community to vote for them to earn a spot in the Top 200 finalists for a State Farm grant, Venice-area residents went above and beyond in support.
From Aug. 14 to 24, Twig received enough votes to secure a spot in the Top 40.
Each of the organizations in the top 40 received a $25,000 grant from State Farm, and The Twig is proud to be among this select group.
The Twig and Rob Reisdorf State Farm invited the community to be present at the check presentation Thursday, Sept. 26 at Pinebrook Plaza between The Twig boutique (826 Pinebrook Road) and the State Farm office (828 Pinebrook Road). After the presentation, all were invited into The Twig for a tour and refreshments during the third annual Online Auction kickoff party.
“We are so thankful for the ongoing support of our community. Thank you all for showing up for the kids and voting,” said Nicole Britton, director of development. “The grant will be used to help further our mission to encourage and inspire the lives of children in foster care by meeting their needs in a practical way.”
The Twig boutique is open only to children in foster care where they can shop for clothing and shoes completely free of charge. Many of the 2,000 children locally in foster care come to their new foster homes with only the clothes on their backs. The Twig is here to meet this need while also filling them with love and encouragement.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.
To find out more, visit TheTwigCares.com.
