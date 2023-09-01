Suncoast Humane Society

Prior to the arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Suncoast Humane Society was able to find temporary foster parents for nearly 100 animals.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Animal lovers came together in a big way during the recent hurricane.

In preparation for the impact of Idalia, the Suncoast Humane Society sought volunteers to provide a temporary home for animals during the storm.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments