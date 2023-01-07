Scholarship recipient

Jessica Sanders, Gulf Coast Community Foundation scholarship recipient from the 2022-23 school year, is a musical theatre student at Ohio Northern University.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY GULFCOAST COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 scholarship program.

Prospective applicants may visit GulfCoastCF.org/scholarships to review scholarship requirements and complete the online application.


