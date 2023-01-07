VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 scholarship program.
Prospective applicants may visit GulfCoastCF.org/scholarships to review scholarship requirements and complete the online application.
The deadline to apply is March 3, and scholarship awards will be announced in late spring.
“At Gulf Coast Community Foundation, we envision thriving communities with opportunities for all, and our scholarships provide students of all ages the ability to pursue their dreams of a better life through education," said Mark Pritchett, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "Together with our donors, we have invested more than $10 million to bright, deserving students who now have a path to learn, grow and succeed.”
Through its annual scholarship program, Gulf Coast assists students of all ages in pursuing higher education at accredited two- and four-year colleges, universities or technical schools.
Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County, or Boca Grande, and they must plan to attend a qualifying postsecondary institution during the 2023-24 academic year.
Gulf Coast awards scholarships from more than 60 scholarship funds it administers, including many established by donors to support particular fields of study or assist students from specific schools or communities.
Candidates can complete a single application to be considered for all scholarship opportunities for which they qualify.
Since establishing its scholarship program in 1997, Gulf Coast has awarded more than $10 million in scholarships to help students pursue their dreams of higher education. Last year, the Foundation awarded 560 scholarships totaling close to $667,000 to deserving local students.
