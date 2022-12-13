Myakka Headwaters Preserve

Myakka Headwaters Preserve grew by 69 acres this week.

OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has permanently protected an additional 69 acres at the headwaters of the Myakka River in Myakka City.

The newly conserved land is adjacent to its existing 363-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve, where seven streams converge to create the Myakka River, a news release states.


