OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has permanently protected an additional 69 acres at the headwaters of the Myakka River in Myakka City.
The newly conserved land is adjacent to its existing 363-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve, where seven streams converge to create the Myakka River, a news release states.
The foundation purchased the 69 acres using its dedicated Land Fund and grants from the Manatee Community Foundation and the Jelks Family Foundation.
The now 432-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve is adjacent to the 2,300-acre Flatford Swamp Preserve, which contains the river’s largest forested wetland.
The 69-acre addition cradles the Myakka River, sheltering it among 16 acres of floodplain marsh and 53 acres of upland forests, according to the release.
Among the forests are 30 acres of longleaf pine forest, a rare natural community and national conservation priority. Less than 5 percent of the original longleaf pine forests across the Southeastern United States remain, it says.
Myakka Headwaters Preserve is also part of the growing Southwest Florida Wildlife Corridor, a land conservation initiative stretching from south Tampa Bay to the Everglades and connecting to the better-known Florida Wildlife Corridor, the release states.
To date, Conservation Foundation has protected over 19,200 acres across 55 properties, of which almost 18,000 acres are within the Southwest Florida Wildlife Corridor, providing vital habitats for plants and animals, helping capture pollution, acting as natural buffers along coasts and riverbeds and absorbing rainfall from intense storms, according to the release.
The preserve is not open to the public but can be experienced in one of the foundation’s free Nature Interpretation programs. Learn more at bit.ly/3Ye4llF.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.