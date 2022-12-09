Urban Forest

A grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation will add more than 600 trees to the Venice Urban Forest.

VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently awarded Venice Area Beautification Inc. a $100,000 grant to support Phase 3 of the Venice Urban Forest.

The grant brings GCCF’s total support of VABI to more than $1.5 million dollars since 1998, according to a news release.


