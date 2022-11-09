SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet has been awarded a $65,000 Arts Appreciation Grant by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The Sarasota Ballet was among 14 organizations to receive this award.
This year, the Arts Appreciation Grant will provide support for many of ballet’s productions, as well as events and education performances for the year.
The Arts Appreciation Grant will aid in The Sarasota Ballet School’s collaboration with the Venice Performing Arts Center for the new production of “The Nutcracker,” set to premiere in December.
Gulf Coast also is supporting The Sarasota Ballet’s Gala Royale honoring executive director Joseph Volpe, as well as contributing to the newest patron program for the company, Relevé.
Through Relevé, The Sarasota Ballet aims to make performance attendance and interaction more accessible to younger audiences, and to keep in line with the company’s goal of expanding the reach of ballet in the community.
“Gulf Coast Community Foundation continues to show its steadfast dedication to the arts of Sarasota and the Gulf Coast of Florida through its philanthropic initiatives,” said Joseph Volpe, executive director of The Sarasota Ballet. “We are honored to be the one of the recipients of the Arts Appreciation Grant, because it’s through their support of the arts that makes it possible for The Sarasota Ballet to reach and astound more audiences each year with ballet.”
“We are honored to support The Sarasota Ballet with this Arts Appreciation grant. The Sarasota Ballet produces pristine performances season after season and is an incredible asset to our region,” said Mark Pritchett, president/CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “Their work in community outreach and providing ballet for all is commendable.”
