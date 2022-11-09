Sarasota Ballet

The Sarasota Orchestra will accompany the Sarasota Ballet in “Expressions,” conducted by Principal Guest Conductor of The Royal Ballet, Barry Wordsworth, with guest pianists Cameron Grant and Vedrana Subotic. Nov. 18-19 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. For tickets or additional information, call 941-359-0099 or online at sarasotaballet.org.

 Photo courtesy of Frank Atura

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet has been awarded a $65,000 Arts Appreciation Grant by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

The Sarasota Ballet was among 14 organizations to receive this award.


