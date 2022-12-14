VENICE -- Gulf Coast Community Foundation has now provided more than 50 nonprofit organizations with transformational assistance post-Hurricane Ian, totaling over $2 million.
Over 50 grants have been awarded from Gulf Coast’s initiative thanks to donors' contributions and Gulf Coast’s match to provide life-sustaining support after the devastating storm.
“Our team has been diligently working around the clock to assist our region as it recovers from this monstrous storm," said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "We are grateful to work with such inspirational and resilient nonprofit partners who utilize the initiative’s funding to provide opportunities for all."
Recent grants from Gulf Coast’s initiative include:
Venice Theatre: The performing arts theater received $200,000 to sustain their staff and operations as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Their distinctive building in downtown Venice is inoperable and they are working to develop a plan to rebuild.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, Inc.: The organization received $230,000 for ongoing efforts to rebuild the destroyed Gene Matthews Club in North Port.
When All Else Fails: The North Port-based organization received a $5,000 grant for housing repairs and basic needs of North Port residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Gulf Coast Partnership: The organization received a $15,000 grant to build their capacity to respond to individual requests for basic needs and to coordinate volunteers in Charlotte County.
Veterans Outreach: The nonprofit received a $10,000 grant to assist veterans impacted by the hurricane. They are a long-standing national model that provides financial assistance and serves veterans in need in the Sarasota area.
United Cajun Navy: A $20,000 grant was awarded to an all-volunteer group of veterans and individuals from Louisiana committed to helping neighborhoods recover. The grant will help the boots-on-the-ground organization meet the humanitarian needs (search and rescue operations, debris removal, and more) resulting from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
MEANS Database: The nonprofit was awarded a $10,000 grant to recover food in Charlotte, Lee, and DeSoto counties that would be wasted and distribute it to food pantries to assist communities impacted by the hurricane.
The impact of the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund is also made possible by gifts that came in from people and organizations across the United States, as far west as Oregon and north to Atlanta, Georgia.
The Atlanta Braves Foundation partnered with Gulf Coast to provide a $20,000 grant to Florida Center for Early Childhood to assist families at their Starfish Academy in North Port impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Together with the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, Gulf Coast awarded a $25,000 grant to First Step of Sarasota to assist staff and clients in recovery, as well as a $25,000 grant to Premier Mobile Health Services to support clients in Lee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.