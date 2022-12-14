Florida Center for Early Childhood

The Florida Center for Early Childhood is one of the organizations that has received financial donations from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

VENICE -- Gulf Coast Community Foundation has now provided more than 50 nonprofit organizations with transformational assistance post-Hurricane Ian, totaling over $2 million.

Over 50 grants have been awarded from Gulf Coast’s initiative thanks to donors' contributions and Gulf Coast’s match to provide life-sustaining support after the devastating storm.


