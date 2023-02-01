OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast will host a collective of Florida Highwaymen for a special one-night-only exhibition of their legendary art.
The event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the foundation’s Burrows-Matson House headquarters at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave. in Osprey.
Artwork will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Conservation Foundation.
“We are truly delighted to welcome these men and showcase their art,” said Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “Beyond highlighting stunning natural landscapes like those we protect, the Florida Highwaymen are an integral part of Florida’s cultural history. It is an honor to host them for this special event.”
From the early 1950s through the 1980s, 26 African-American artists — now known as the Florida Highwaymen — used vivid and bright colors to paint scenes of beautiful, untouched Florida.
Excluded from showing their work in galleries or museums in Jim Crow-era Florida, they piled their paintings into the trunks of their cars and sold them along U.S. Highway 1, thus earning the name “Highwaymen.”
Today, their vibrant paintings are highly-collectible and widely sought after.
Three of the original 26 artists — Curtis Arnett, Al Black, and Robert L. Lewis — along with one second-generation Highwayman, Roy McLendon, Jr., will be in attendance with artwork on display and available for purchase.
