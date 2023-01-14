Would you believe that Kansas City has the most working fountains in the world? A Hallmark executive back in 1973 set up the Fountains Foundation to maintain many of KC’s 200 fountains.
Rome has more but most are without water.
The city of Venice has six fountains ... all with water.
St. Augustine has its legendary Fountain of Youth “invented” and commercialized in 1910 by a retired female physician, Luella Day McConnel.
Speaking of youth, my favorite Venice city fountain is the Children’s Interactive Fountain in Centennial Park. It’s too big a name for a kid’s fountain, so I’ll call it Spoutain for short.
It’s a wet and wonderful world for 2- to 5-year-olds with 20 nozzles turning the fountain circle into a maze of capricious waterspouts. The kids find the darndest ways to choreograph their effervescent dances.
You may even wish for “kid” status again.
After sundown, the Spoutain choreographs its own dances as it comes alive with light. The changing colors compete with the mercurial spouts to bring a magical kingdom to downtown.
Another feature carrying Venice’s legacy forward is the sail-like sunshades near the fountain. Do they remind you of another structure, on Venice Beach?
Another gem in Venice’s watery crown is Fountain Park at the intersection of South Nokomis and West Miami avenues. It features a statue of the Greek goddess of youth, Hebe. She was the cupbearer of the gods who served ambrosia during feasts in paradise.
Well, Hebe came to the right place, where she continuously pours her ambrosia into the continually overflowing goblet.
Here you will see neighbors sitting in the shade, some with a cup of their preferred ambrosia (usually coffee), letting the fountain’s sight and sound remind them of this paradise found.
Even after dark, Hebe never tires. Her daytime attire is replaced by an ever-changing ensemble fashioned by the rainbow lights doing their best to outdo the previous costume.
In 1995, then-Mayor Merle Graser donated the fountain after the first one was damaged.
Across from Venice Beach, in Graser Park, you will find another Merle Graser fountain. A dolphin and her calf cavort in the circular fountain on The Esplanade.
If your timing is right, walk to the beach and you may see the real thing.
Again, Venice doesn’t leave you in the dark after sundown. The fountain is underlit as mom and calf share their smiles as they break the water.
There is another well-hidden fountain just off U.S. Bypass. Have you seen it? It is in Ruscelletto Park.
The asphalt path around its pond gives you a 360-degree view of the fountain, with plenty of shade and benches. Again at night, thanks to Venice Area Beautification Inc, it offers a nighttime light performance.
To find it, turn off East Venice Avenue onto North Grove Street, make a right turn after the fire station and you can park next to the fountain.
Michael Biehl Park is on the corner of West Tampa Avenue and Business 41. The moving waters of its fountain fronts the Gulf Coast mural behind it. The mural comes alive with the sound of water and the perfect nighttime underlighting.
Venice’s cultural campus includes the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, the Venice Art Center, the Venice Museum and the Venice Community Center. Its entrance on South Nokomis Avenue features the final official city fountain.
As all the other fountains, it welcomes night visitors with its whisper sounds and soft lighting.
Six parks, six fountains — a lot of TLC goes into their continuing performance.
The Venice Public Works Department maintains each park, each fountain and its water quality. Maintenance staff pays particular attention to the Spoutain, making sure it meets the stringent standards of a large public swimming pool.
Its water is tested every day of operation.
Another fountain deserves honorable mention. It was built in 1926, the first in the new city of Venice, and can be seen today. It is in the courtyard of Venice’s first hotel.
Today, the former hotel is now the Pavilion Assisted Living Center and the fountain, although dry, is visible from the sidewalk on North Nassau Street.
If you close your eyes or look at the black-and-white photo, you can step back in time and imagine.
There’s another kind of fountain you may recall as a kid.
In 1926, the Venice Pharmacy, now Venice Wine and Coffee, on the corner of West Venice and South Nokomis avenues, had the first soda fountain.
Soda fountains featured drinks made from chilled carbonated water and syrups. Coke, cream soda and root beer were some favorites. And lots and lots of ice cream.
In 1948, following World War II, the Rexall Pharmacy on West Venice Avenue had a soda fountain. Many baby boomers will remember their first soda fountain experience in one like this.
Since 1991, The Soda Fountain has been with us on West Venice Avenue for “a small taste of the past.” Grab a stool, feel the cool marble countertop and have a banana split or a cream soda.
