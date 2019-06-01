The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office cited four local store clerks for selling alcohol to a minor during a recent undercover operation by the Juvenile Alcohol Task Force in partnership with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Bureau of Law Enforcement.
Task Force personnel visited 30 stores throughout Sarasota County on Wednesday. Four businesses were found to be in violation of selling alcohol to a person under 21. Clerks at all four locations were given a misdemeanor Notice to Appear citation. The following stores were cited: Marathon at 5300 Clark Road, Sarasota, Shell at 1166 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Speedway at 1241 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, and Wawa at 19289 Times Court, Venice.
The remaining 26 stores in Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis and Venice were in compliance and will receive a letter to commend owners and employees for helping reduce the sale of alcohol to minors. The results of this operation are forwarded to the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, which licenses alcohol sales at each establishment.
