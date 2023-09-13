Fixing Power Lines

FPL crews repair a power line in Venice.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF VENICE

Florida Power & Light is holding a statewide contest where five schools will get $50,000 each for STEM classroom makeovers, including new equipment.

The winners can also use some of the money for teacher training in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.


   
