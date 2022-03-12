VENICE — To ensure power and safety during storms and hurricanes, Florida Power and Light Company continues to place overhead power lines underground.
The latest focus is in North Port and Charlotte County, while Venice has already seen some of the work done.
“Underground neighborhood power lines provide better reliability for customers than overhead lines – on a day-to-day basis and during hurricanes and severe weather,” said Robert Gaddis, the director of FPL’s Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program.
The program was initiated in 2018 and looked at data from Hurricanes Irma and Matthew to determine the areas in the state that would benefit from having underground power lines.
In a decade-long push to complete projects throughout the state, FPL completed around 600 of the neighborhood projects in 2021 and 6,300 of those customers were in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.
“We saw that underground neighborhood lines performed 85% better than overhead lines during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and they are more than 50% more reliable than overhead lines during blue-sky conditions,” Gaddis said.
By moving the power lines underneath the ground, the program aims at preventing trees and other vegetation from blowing into overhead power lines, which causes most outages, according to FPL.
Gaddis added that outages are less-frequent in the underground power lines and they are less likely to be impacted during extreme weather events.
“However, in some cases it can take longer to diagnose and repair a problem than for overhead lines,” Gaddis said. “Before beginning an underground project, we evaluate a variety of factors, including whether an area is prone to extreme flooding, to determine whether underground power lines are the best option for that area.”
Projects are determined by each “lateral” or neighborhood power line that is replaced. However, a street or neighborhood might be served by more than one “lateral.”
In this effort to put overhead power lines into the ground, FPL has many projects planned for Sarasota and Charlotte counties in 2022, including more than 20 projects in North Port.
While FPL is pushing to replace the overhead power lines, Gaddis said underground power lines are already the standard for a majority of the new residential construction in the areas FPL serves.
He said around 45% of the company’s distribution lines, all of the power lines excluding high-voltage transmission lines, are underground.
“Sometime in the next decade we expect that the majority of our distribution lines will be underground,” Gaddis said. “We are planning to bring the benefits of undergrounding to our customers wherever it is feasible to do so in the years ahead.”
