VENICE — When she was appointed in January to serve on the City Council in place of Brian Kelly, Rachel Frank said she planned to run in November to complete his term.
She declared her candidacy this week, but not to continue in Seat 2. Instead, she’s seeking election to Seat 6, which will be open because the incumbent, Joe Neunder, is running for the County Commission.
Council members don’t represent districts. The seats are numbered just to identify them.
If elected, Frank will have a three-year term instead of the one year left in Kelly’s.
Frank said she hadn’t actually committed to fill out the remainder of Kelly’s term and, because she’s enjoyed her time on the Council so far and wants to be a part of everything going on in the city, she decided to try to lock in a three-year term “if the voters will elect me.”
Although there’s been a significant learning curve for the job, “I think I’ve gotten up to speed,” she said.
Kelly had served a little more than a year when he resigned because he would no longer be a city resident. As provided in the city charter, Frank was chosen by the remaining Council members from among six applicants for the position.
Under the charter, the appointment was to serve until the next election, when she’d be eligible to run to fill the final year of Kelly’s three-year term. But she’d also be eligible to run for any other seat coming open.
There are two besides hers and Neunder’s: Seat 7, the mayor’s position, and Seat 5, held by Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, who is running for mayor.
Mayor Ron Feinsod hasn’t yet stated whether he plans to seek a second term.
In the news release announcing her candidacy, Frank touts her business experience as vice president and human resources director for her family’s business, D-R Media & Investments, and as president of Sun Events, which promotes concerts across the state.
A graduate of Venice High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
She serves on Sarasota County’s Community Action Agency Board and is the Council’s liaison to the Venice Housing Authority.
She also serves on the boards of Rotary Futures and Family Promise of South Sarasota County and is a member of Grace Community Bible Church.
Her late grandfather, Derek Dunn-Rankin, purchased the Venice Gondolier in the 1970s and the family owned its parent company, Sun Coast Media Group, until it was sold in 2018.
“I hope to continue my service on the City Council to preserve the charm of Venice, ensuring that it continues to be the best place to live, work, grow and retire,” Frank said in the release.
Frank and her husband, Atticus, a financial analyst, are the parents of three children: Nora, Lucy and John.
