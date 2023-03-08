VENICE — Local residents flocked to the Venice Community Center recently to hear from experts on how to spot fraud when it calls, texts, or emails them.
Experts included Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies, a First Horizon bank investigator along with U.S. Secret Service members.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman thanked the assembled attendees for coming to the seminar, adding he hoped they would be ambassadors to the rest of the county.
"It's so easy to click on that email, that link," Hoffman said, relating instances when his own relatives were targeted by scammers and phishers.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Friday, with the Economic Crimes Unit, said about 1,175 fraud-related offenses were reported to SCSO over the past year — representing about 27 percent of all crimes followed up on by the agency's Investigation Bureau.
Friday recalled one instance where someone from an out-of-country phone number attempted to call in a welfare check on a local resident. He described it as a ruse, where a suspected scammer claimed to be with law enforcement and told the resident they would be sending officers or deputies to their home.
"You're going to listen to this and say 'how did this happen?'... these scams go back decades," Friday said.
Shannon Shipley, a bank fraud investigator with First Horizon, spoke about her own 14 years of experience trying to keep up with scammers targeting her customers.
She recalled one instance where a customer lost about $45,000 after a scammer said that her grandchild was in a bad position and needed money.
Bank employees intervened when she came in to ask for a loan, Shipley said.
"She would have lost more," if they hadn't, she said.
Shipley outlines similar types of schemes, including romance scams, pop-up warning scams and law enforcement scams.
Many of the perpetrators urge people to keep the communication secret, claiming others want to take advantage of their feigned good fortune — whether it's a new paramour telling a target to not tell their family about them or a "sweepstakes contest" telling a target to not tell their banker to avoid fees and taxes.
"Because the bankers know. We've seen it our entire careers," Shipley said.
Even if a target has almost no money to be siphoned by a scammer, they may attempt to get the target to handle or transfer money on their behalf — a gateway to taking part in money laundering.
Andrew Van Sickle, an assistant state attorney, noted it can be incredibly difficult to catch a suspected scammer in the act due to the reach of communication technology.
Many scammers targeted Floridians operate in teams out of countries like India, Jamaica and Nigeria, putting them well beyond local law enforcement's reach.
Even when the scammer is in the country, uneven standards and access to intelligence among law enforcement can enable someone to slip through the cracks.
Van Sickle pointed to a recent case in Tennessee where local police let a fraud suspect go because they were not able to determine that his out of state ID was counterfeit.
"They don't know and they don't have the connections to start," Van Sickle said.
Van Sickle also urged attendees to make sure there they had a "durable power of attorney" document to stipulate who they trust to make financial decisions when they are incapacitated, to avoid exploitation as seniors.
The seminar also included a presentation from Jose Rodriguez and Milton Magos, two Secret Service officers based out of Tampa.
The two gave a special focus to cybersecurity and password protection, noting that cybercrime investigation makes up a major part of the Secret Service's duties.
"You'd be surprised how many people would share their Social Security number in a text or email," Rodriguez said.
While best known for providing protection details for the president and other key government officials, the Secret Service was originally instituted by President Abraham Lincoln to combat counterfeiting.
Rodriguez and Magos described the work investigating cybercrime and fraud as an outgrowth of the agency's original mission — one that relies on local partners, such as SCSO, to effectively tackle.
Bob Zogran, a retired police officer who lives in Englewood, said that he was pleased by the seminar's presenters and explanations of how fraud investigations have evolved in the past 20 years.
"I wanted to keep myself informed," Zogran said as he left the seminar.
Joe Westendorf, a South Venice resident, said he was glad to hear from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation about their master list of licensed contractors to help weed out unlicensed firms when looking for renovators.
"That's good to know," he said.
If a person or loved one is the victim of a suspected scam or fraud, it is recommended to contact their bank for possible defenses and solutions.
Anyone in Sarasota County who wants to report a suspected fraud or ask for information about a suspicious call or email can contact the Economic Crimes Unit at fraud@sarasotasheriff.org.
Other agencies to contact include the Federal Trade Commission at consumer.ftc.gov and Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.
Those who believe that they have been the victim of identity theft can report the incident to the FTC either by phone at 1-877-433-4388 or online at ftc.gov/idtheft.
Crimes targeting vulnerable adults can be reported to Adult Protective Services at 1-800-677-1116.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.