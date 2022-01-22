VENICE — For February’s national heart month, Health in Motion will be offering two free blood pressure screenings in Venice.

Known as the “silent killer,” high blood pressure does not show any symptoms until significant damage is done to the heart and arteries.

The first screening will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the William Jervey library, and the second will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Jacaranda library.

