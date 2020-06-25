VENICE — After 11 weeks of suspended service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarasota County Area Transit is resuming two key Venice and North Port routes with On Demand service only.
All service, including fixed bus routes and On Demand service, is currently free of charge.
Route 23, which runs from the Historic Venice Train Depot to all points on the island of Venice, is being replaced with On Demand service.
Route 28, which runs what might be called downtown service in North Port, is also being replaced with On Demand service. The “C” shape service area largely includes North Port City Hall to West Price Boulevard south on Sout Biscayne Drive and U.S. 41 back to Cocoplum Village Shops.
The On Demand service, which is by reservation only, began on Saturday. For a reservation, call SCAT contractor MTM Transit, the SCAT para-transit provider, at 941-777-6000 to schedule trips. MTM needs an hour notice before it can pick up a rider.
Jane Grogg, interim SCAT director since January, said it’s giving SCAT time to experiment with some of the long term On Demand Lyft-type solutions it was planning for the future.
“It’s sped up some things and slowed down other things,” she said. “We’ve been able to apply some of those principles.”
She noted changes began in mid-March as ridership was dropping.
“With beaches opening and hearing from some businesses that some of their staff are asking when the regular routes are coming back … we’re slowly seeing those numbers come back,” she said.
Venice rider Barry Zamoff said he and his wife, who rely on bus service, had to begin getting their food delivered, and using Lyft service during the pandemic.
“Most of the people we know who used to use Route 23 have been stuck,” Zamoff said.
He’s looking forward to trying the new On Demand service.
“This is an unusual circumstance. We will give it a try and see how it works,” he said.
Changes include:
Routes 4 (St. Armands-Lido Key) is in operation Monday-Saturday. On Demand service is no longer available in this area.
Routes 11 (Pavilion-Siesta Key-Siesta Key Mall) and 18 (Longboat Key/Bay Isles) is in operation Monday-Sunday. On Demand service is no longer available in this area.
Route 9 (Venice/Jacaranda/North Port) has resumed service.
Routes 16 (Venice/Jacaranda/Englewood) will operate on a Saturday modified schedule Monday-Saturday.
Route 13 (Venice/Venice Island) operates Monday-Friday only.
Route 100 (Airport/downtown Sarasota/North Port) operates Monday-Friday only.
Route 1713 (U.S. 41/North Port) operates Saturday-Sunday only.
On Demand service area will operate Monday-Saturday on Venice Island and connect to the Venice Train Station. This will provide service covered by Route 23.
On Demand service will operate from Monday-Friday in North Port to provide service covered by Route 28.
The Siesta Key Breeze trolley resumed service June 16.
Bus riders are encouraged to use the back door for spacing purposes.
While masks are not mandatory, they are encouraged.
The contractor is following Sarasota County standards for cleaning, including nightly sanitation and disinfection of high-touch surfaces at the end of each loop.
