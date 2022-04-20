VENICE -- Applications for free cataract surgeries are now being accepted by Center For Sight through Mission Cataract, an annual event where Center For Sight performs 100 free surgeries for individuals who have no health insurance or other means to pay for surgery.
Cataracts are a natural part of the aging process and develop slowly, causing cloudy vision, loss of color perception and trouble reading or driving at night.
Surgery is performed to remove the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial lens implant, or IOL, offering patients the ability to regain the vision of their youth.
Potential Mission Cataract patients are encouraged to download an application at www.CFSfoundation.org, or call 941- 493-2020 for application information.
The submission deadline is May 27, 2022. Surgery dates for Mission Cataract will be held July 27 and Aug. 3 at Center For Sight’s state-of-the-art AAAHC-accredited surgery center in Sarasota.
To qualify for treatment through Mission Cataract, potential patients:
• Must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien (green card)
• Cannot have insurance or be enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid
• Must be living at or below the poverty guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services
Center For Sight has been performing surgeries through Mission Cataract for over 30 years. To continue offering free cataract surgery to those in need, Center For Sight has once again partnered with the ASCRS Foundation/Operation Sight, LENSAR, Inc. and the Center For Sight Foundation.
Dr. David Shoemaker, founder and director of cataract and lens replacement at Center For Sight, along with cataract surgeons Joshua W. Kim, M.D., William L. Soscia, M.D., Joaquin O. De Rojas, M.D., and Priya M. Mathews, M.D. will perform the free surgeries this year.
The Center For Sight surgeons and their team of optometric physicians, nurse anesthetists, medical technicians and administrative staff donate their time and expertise to the cause.
