VENICE -- Kids can win special prizes like replica jerseys and Pokemon cards at an upcoming free raffle at the Blue Breaks sports card shop.
"Every kid that attends will leave with something nice," shop owner Jonathan Stone said.
Jonathan and Courtney Stone of Blue Breaks will be holding raffles for donated cards and sports memorabilia, with 10 free tickets being handed out to every kid who attends on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Stones opened the Blue Breaks card shop this July at Regency Square in Venice.
Jonathan, a longtime athlete and referee, translated his lifelong passion into a career that also allow him and his wife, a former medical billing worker, to spend more time with their baby son Callum.
"I've been in sports all my life," Jonathan said.
The first few months saw a welcoming base of customers and collectors flock to the store. When they held their first trading night in August, 60 people showed up to trade and buy cards with their favorite athletes from basketball, football and baseball.
Jonathan described the shop as a destination for fans of all ages, with many families coming to the shop to bond through their love of sports.
Hurricane Ian closed things down for a while, but the Stones were ready for it.
Since the store is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, they used the extra time to package items, board up the windows, and sandbag the entrances.
The Stones themselves were safely in Las Vegas on business when the storm hit on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Upon their return, Jonathan and Courtney found that the building they shared with neighboring businesses had suffered some damage. Overall, however, the card shop had weathered the storm with most of its inventory intact.
While Blue Breaks has been able to largely get back to normal, the Stones said that they wanted to help others feel the same normalcy — hence, the giveaway raffles.
Jonathan and Courtney estimate that they have gathered roughly $5,000 worth of various prizes through donations, including a replica jersey and helmet, Pokemon cards, and specialty baseball cards.
Each prize will be placed with a raffle bag at their upcoming trading night, with every child who attends receiving 10 free tickets.
They can choose to put all their tickets on one item to increase their odds, Jonathan said, or spread their tickets out among several different items.
"The main focus is to get people back into enjoying things," Jonathan said.
Some donations were made by local collectors, while others have come from California and Nevada, fellow shops in Clearwater, and one set of unique cards from Andy Friedman, artist for Topps baseball cards.
The Blue Breaks sports card shop will be hosting their next Trading Night, and the associated giveaway raffles, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at their location on 1213 U.S. South at Regency Square.
