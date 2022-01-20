Get free trees, talk to the Venice city arborist and learn from other master gardeners as part of the Arbor Day Celebration being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 21 at the Urban Forest.
The Urban Forest, on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway, is another evergreen project of Venice Area Beautification Inc., which also is responsible for the hanging baskets and other colorful plantings in downtown Venice.
At the Arbor Day Celebration, speak with the city arborist about your own trees and meet master gardeners who will be on site to share their secrets. Free trees will be available.
If you have never been to the Urban Forest or have not been lately, this will be a perfect time to see it, learn about it and learn from it.
In the annual animal survey of the forest, 40 species and 235 birds were counted. Those numbers will serve as a baseline against which further counts will be held and compared to as the Urban Forest progresses.
Greg Vine, chairman of the Urban Forest project, said, “That’s what it is all about, restoring the natural eco-balance to the unused CSX Railroad Line. We put in the new trees and the birds are moving in ever-increasing numbers.”
To get the Urban Forest by automobile, head west on Venice Avenue East toward the Venice Train Depot (east of the bridge). Turn left and go under the Venice Avenue bridge. Park on the grassy area on the east side of the forest. The Intracoastal Walkway is on the west side of the forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.