A drive-thru trick-or-treat will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at Venice United Church of Christ.

In this free drive-thru, the motorist should hold up a number that represents the number of kids in the car. After that, candy will be delivered.

The church is asking that whoever accepts the candy to wear a mask.

Venice United Church of Christ is located at 620 Shamrock Boulevard.

