As the Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services (GSPHS) organization celebrates its 11th year of operation in Nokomis, its directors and volunteer physicians are reflecting on what makes the non-profit so unique and vital to the Venice-area community.
First founded as a pharmacy-only, the GSPHS opened in January of 2008 to dispense free prescription medication to eligible residents in need from their on-site facility. Residents could also apply for free, long-term assistance for their brand-name medications. In order to qualify, they needed to fall into a (primarily) employed, but uninsured, or underinsured, member of the community category.
Luldes Frechette, Program Director for the center, says that about four years ago, organizers realized that though they were meeting a critical need in the community, they could do more.
“With our pharmacy, we were filling commonly prescribed medications, but what we noticed was that some patients were not coming back to refill their medications,” she said. “We would call them, and they would say that they weren’t able to afford to go back to the doctor to get a refill authorization.”
The board of directors decided to open a free, walk-in medical clinic to operate in conjunction with the pharmacy. The idea was that ailing patients could come check in, see a nurse, see a physician and then get their prescription filled — all during the same visit.
Since the GSPHS is powered by volunteers, the request went out for a volunteer physician to act as Medical Director for the new clinic. The group contacted Dr. Sheeba Mesghali, a board-certified internist and pediatrician with Gulf Coast Medical Group.
Dr. Mesghali said she jumped at the chance to be involved.
“I was contacted and met with them, and we decided that Wednesday nights would be the time we would see patients,” she said. “On that evening, we have representatives from all services available there, so for instance, the person who is on insulin, we can help get them on a continuing assistance program when they come in that night.”
She says that many of the patients she sees at the clinic later become patients of hers at her office at Gulf Coast Internal Medicine and Pediatrics.
Since Dr. Mesghali took over the clinic, she and the board have added other volunteer physicians to work in the clinic, which is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, though they would still like to have more.
Frechette says that when there is only one physician working during clinic hours, they have to cap the number of patients they can see at around 13.
“That happens sometimes because all of our physicians except one also have their own practices,” she said. “We also have a psychiatrist who comes in the second and fourth Wednesday of the month to provide those services.”
Dr. Mesghali said that even if she is not scheduled to work in the clinic, she will drop in to help the physician who is there, when she can. She asserts that volunteering with the clinic, and with those people who truly need it, is her passion.
“I believe that people like knowing that there is something available to help them,” she said. “Also, a lot of my patients have chosen to volunteer at the clinic after they were treated there, because when they’re helping someone else, that works for everyone.”
All programs at the GSPHS pharmacy and clinic are 100 percent locally supported—funded by grants and individual donations. The organization utilizes volunteer physicians, nurses, pharmacists and patient advocates to be able to offer their free services, and they also provide free health screenings, blood pressure measurements and glucose testing.
Venice officials like Rich Cautero, who is the vice-mayor and a city commissioner, say that they are thankful for an organization like Good Samaritan, which fills a critical healthcare gap for lower income adults without insurance and those who may be too young to qualify for Medicare.
“Many people who move to Venice don’t realize that there is also quite of bit of a working class population here,” Cautero said. “I commend this physician (Dr. Mesghali) on her efforts, which are over and above her duties at Gulf Coast Medical Group. There are a lot of people here who can’t afford health insurance and there should really be more of these types of services offered to them.”
Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services is located at 2502 North Tamiami Trail, in Nokomis. Office hours are Monday, noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dispensing Pharmacy hours are Tuesdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Medical Clinic hours are Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. To find out more, or to apply for services, visit the website at http://www.goodsamrx.org or call 941-445-5687.
