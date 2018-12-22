When fresh fruit and vegetables are on the menu, residents can skip the supermarkets and head straight toward a farmers market.
Conveniently, the markets can be found throughout the area most days of the week. Customers learn the markets are all about good taste.
“Food changes everything,” Lee Perron said.
Perron is one of the organizers of both the Englewood and Venice farmers markets.
The Venice market has been operating in a new location for several months, having moved from West Tampa Avenue to Avenue des Parques, by City Hall, to get out of the way of road construction downtown.
Plans are for the market to go back downtown to a slightly different location, along North Nassau Street, but off West Tampa Avenue, when construction is done next spring.
Almost all of his vendors made the move, he said, giving customers the biggest summer market the city has had.
The weekly farmers markets include:
• Phillippi Farmhouse Market — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays between October and April — 5500 South Tamiami Trail, just south of Sarasota at the Phillippi Estates Park. INFO: FarmhouseMarket.org.
• Englewood Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays during season — 300 block of West Dearborn in Old Englewood Village. INFO: EnglewoodFarmersMarket.org.
• North Port Farmers Market had traditionally taken place on Fridays. While the organizer is hoping to have it return, it will be delayed this season. More information on a new North Port Farmers Market will be available at NorthPortFarmersMarket.com.
• Venice Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays — 400 block of West Venice Avenue at Venice City Hall. INFO: TheVeniceFarmersMarket.org.
• Punta Gorda Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays — Taylor Street in Punta Gorda. INFO: PuntaGordaChamber.com.
More than mere food
“The main thing (customers) gain is access to not only fresh Florida-grown foods but also incredibly talented food artisans,” Perron said.
He said farmer markets tend to bring in makers of fresh pasta, baked goods, along with fishmongers and cheesemongers.
“They’re not going to get that at other places,” he said.
He said the region’s farmers markets are popular with customers and vendors — with some vendors driving more than three hours one way to take part in either the Venice or Englewood days.
“The community has been so supportive of vendors in this market that it makes sense for them economically to travel that far,” he said.
As season picks up, so does attendance. In March 2018, about 9,000 people were stopping by every week in Englewood. In Venice, where the market is all year long, it’s about 5,000 per week.
Jerry Presseller, manager for Punta Gorda and owner/manager in North Port, said said there is a definite difference between markets and stores.
“(People) enjoy the camaraderie, friendship between sellers and customers,” Presseller said. “It’s a relaxed atmosphere of a market as opposed to a supermarket. There’s music and artists that help with the ambiance.”
Giving back
There’s a fringe benefit to the community from the markets because they’re run as nonprofits.
“In Englewood, we’ve donated over $20,000 in the last three seasons,” Perron said, with about $84,000 donated since 2011.
After operating costs, the money raised goes back to local food banks; local care clinics; local parks and transitional housing for young mothers, he said.
“It’s a nice cycle to see and people appreciate that,” he said.
Since he took over in Venice about a year and a half ago, Perron has been able to send checks totaling $11,000 to the Salvation Army Food Pantry; Our Mother’s House, for single mothers; Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services; and Friends of Sarasota County Parks.
Those four nonprofits meet local needs for food, health and shelter, he said.
