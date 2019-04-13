To celebrate the rezoning of Pinebrook Park to "open use conservation," the Friends of Pinebrook Park, in conjunction with the city of Venice, hosted a celebration walk and new sign reveal April 4. Guests who attended were able to enjoy the scenic 1.5-mile groomed trails; view and observe wildlife, nature, trees, plants; and use the various exercise stations at Pinebrook Park Nature and Fitness Trail.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.