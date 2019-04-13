To celebrate the rezoning of Pinebrook Park to "open use conservation," the Friends of Pinebrook Park, in conjunction with the city of Venice, hosted a celebration walk and new sign reveal April 4. Guests who attended were able to enjoy the scenic 1.5-mile groomed trails; view and observe wildlife, nature, trees, plants; and use the various exercise stations at Pinebrook Park Nature and Fitness Trail.

