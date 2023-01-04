VENICE — It was during the 1970s when Tito Gaona, owner of Gaona’s Flying Trapeze School of Venice, met Pelé, the the world’s greatest soccer star.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pelé) was born on Oct. 23, 1940, in Brazil. He lost his battle with cancer and other maladies at age 82 on Dec. 29, 2022.
Gaona expressed his deepest sympathy for Pelé’s passing — they had become good friends over the years.
“It was very sad,” Gaona said. “I knew he was sick but hoped for the best. He was famous across the world, you know, like Coca-Cola. He was the biggest name at the time in the 1970s, and he mentored many friends.”
Since he first played soccer (Brazilian football) at age 16, Pelé captivated the whole sports world. He was a fan favorite, having scored many goals and won the World Cup three times.
In 2020, he was named Federation Internationale de Football Association Player of the Century — a one-time honor — alongside Diego Maradona. Pelé played for Brazil, Santos and, in the mid-1970s, the New York Cosmos, part of the North American Soccer League (NASL).
The 1970s saw a lot of the Ringling Circus in New York City. When the famous Flying Gaonas (Tito’s trapeze artist family) was set to perform in Madison Square Garden at the same time Pelé was there in 1975, Gaona saw his chance for the two to get better acquainted.
“I met Pelé when I was with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that was performing in Madison Square Garden, New York City,” Gaona said. “I met him briefly once before that time, and when I learned he was coming to the NYC area in 1975 to play for the North American Soccer League, I contacted him.”
Before the start of the Cosmos debut soccer game at the Meadowlands in New Jersey, Gaona invited Pelé and his team to come to the circus grounds and visit with him and his family.
There was an additional connection: Tito and the Gaona family had years earlier formed their own family soccer team and would play just for fun at colleges, universities and clubs.
They didn’t play soccer with the Cosmos, of course, but Tito was proud that the Gaonas had an interest in the sports star’s passion.
“I suggested we do a promotion with the two big names — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and Pelé playing for Cosmos soccer team,” Gaona said. “The New York Post ran the piece that we put together just for the media.”
Gaona said Pelé was happy to be around the circus while the Cosmos team trained and waited to begin playing. He said they would see each other often for the next two to three years whenever both were in the same cities.
Both outfits traveled the country: soccer and circus.
“Pelé’s health went downhill quickly,” Gaona said. “It was so sad to lose such a great figure like him.”
