SOUTH VENICE — Cars still drive slowly by the rubble that Paul Horvat lovingly refer to as Garage Mahal.
His daughters gave him a sign that deemed it Paul’s Place.
Horvat, 68, and Neil Cameron, 71, were inside the 60-by-60 building when a fire erupted inside on Oct. 15. Small and large explosions destroyed the garage and critically injured the longtime friends. Bullet cases were found blocks away.
Both men remain in the intensive care unit at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, both on ventilators with several long surgeries completed and more to come, Horvat’s daughter, Stephanie Williams, said Friday.
She spoke for both families and said they appreciated the support they’ve received.
“That’s honestly sustaining us — to know that we’re not in this alone. People are reaching out and praying for us,” she said.
Cameron is expected to be hospitalized for five to six months.
Horvat and Cameron bonded over target shooting — and target shooting is better when you do reloads, putting together your own bullets, the family said.
That’s what they were doing when the disaster unfolded in October. Williams said her father was able to speak a little bit when he first arrived to the hospital, but was heavily medicated at the time.
“He said there was a fireball-explosion that literally went past him and knocked a door off,” she related Friday.
Cameron received burns to about 60% of his body; while Horvat suffered burns to 25% of his body. Both men initially fought the blaze with fire extinguishers.
The fire along Sunset Beach Drive involved a structure that had inside up to 100 pounds of black powder and 10,000 rounds of ammunition along with oxygen and acetylene tanks, according to an official county report.
Neighbor Michael Gutzler said Horvat had an air conditioner running 24/7 in the garage and took great care of items inside. Stephanie Miller said her father was proficient in welding, fixing small and large engines. He’d also been a gunsmith.
The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations said its inquiry remains underway.
‘Family can be forged’
The men had known each other for about five years, but the families didn’t really get to know each other until the blaze five weeks ago.
Williams said their spouses officially met Oct. 11 — when the two couples had breakfast at Shamrock Cafe — just four days before the fire. They’d heard about one-another for years.
But everybody knows everyone now, Williams said. They take turns driving each other up to Bradenton as they keep watch on the men. Sometimes they trade rooms so Horvat and Cameron can hear different voices in the background.
“Our families, we’re going through this together,” Williams said. “Our families have really blended and are just there to support each other. ...It shows what family is. Family can be forged, in this case, literally by fire.”
GoFundMe
Three crowdfunding sites were set up — one for Cameron, one for Horvat and one for both men.
They are at:
Set up late this week, they were already pulling in thousands in donations from dozens of donors. Along with medical expenses, the crowdfunding hopes to help with the businesses the two had, including the Garage Mahal and Cameron’s firm, Cameron Marine Services.
Both men had different hobbies and passions — and those are a part of their days in the hospital, Williams said.
Cameron listens to Formula 1 racing, she said.
“And you can tell he’s relaxing when he’s listening to that,” she said.
People also talk about his other loves, his family, granddaughter, being on the water and England — where he and his wife lived much of their lives.
Community
Williams said the families wanted the community to know how much they are appreciated. From emergency responders who dealt with a tough two-alarm fire, to neighbors and friends who have been stopping by and helping in nearly innumerable ways for both families.
She said Pam Cameron’s friends and colleagues in the area real estate business have been helpful to her, along with a neighbor who was also praised for helping with pets during much of this time.
People know the men — and Williams said she and her sister, both Venice High grads, have heard from classmates wanting to know how they can help.
“The community has been amazing,” she said. “Small things that go a long way...that’s community and ...Venice is like that.”
Garage Mahal
All that remains of Garage Mahal at this point are concrete blocks, random pieces of engines and twisted steel. And the tools of the trade Horvat had, in many cases, made himself through the decades.
The blaze burned off wooden handles, but hammers at the scene are still good to go.
“Good, old-fashion tools withstood that two-alarm fire. That’s something,” she said.
There is a hope to rebuild the shop that existed for 15 years and was a stopping spot for many area residents.
“People are just like: ‘Tell me what you need and we’ll find a way,’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘How can I help you?’ I can’t tell you how many times a day we hear: ‘When are we going to rebuild that shop?’ People met each other there. It was a place where: ‘Oh, you need this? I know a guy.’”
There were some items lost in the fire. Old racing photos and other items.
But Horvat knew the shop was a total loss, his daughter said.
“And he said... ‘I’m here by the grace of God, and that’s just stuff.’”
‘Every small victory’
Williams, an ICU nurse, understands good and bad days exist in this type of recovery. But that doesn’t make it easy.
“Complications have popped up,” she said. “Surgeries have had to been delayed for both guys,” she said. It’s not uncommon with burns. Her father has undergone four four-hour surgeries; Cameron just completed his fifth.
Most days, they seem to able to interact a little bit more, she said.
“They can sometimes shake their heads yes or no. Even on the ventilator they are able to communicate in small ways,” she said, noting children often don’t need verbal cues from parents to know what they’re thinking or needing. It can just be a glance. A look.
But sometimes, it’s tough.
“Every day it changes; some days we get nothing,” she said. “Those days can be really hard. They told us this is going to be ups and downs literally every day.”
So, Williams said, you appreciate the positive as it happens.
“You have to celebrate every small victory. There have been a lot of steps back for both guys. But we’re celebrating the victories.”
