This year’s Chanukah event in Centennial Park features a presentation from Venice and North Port Chabad’s Hebrew school students, a dreidel modification of the downtown gazebo and a 10-foot-tall menorah that will feature the lighting of one additional candle each night of Chanukah.
Rabbi Sholom Schmerling from Chabad of Venice and North Port spoke to the crowd before a past Menorah lighting ceremony. Traditional potato latkes and jelly doughnuts were served following the ceremony.
PHOTOs PROVIDED BY RABBI SHOLOM SCHMERLING
Children from the Chabad of Venice perform before the Dreidel House (the gazebo) in Centennial Park at a past Hanukkah celebration.
Potato latkes are a Hanukkah staple.
Dreamstime/Margoe Edwards
Latkes should be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — not soggy or greasy. The most basic potato latke recipe mixes grated potatoes and onions with a binder-like flour, eggs and seasonings.
SHUTTERSTOCK
On the Jewish calendar, Hurricane Ian made landfall at a very precarious time: between the holy days of Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).
These two days are the most highly attended services across America; however, this year they were put on life support.
“We saw so much pain after the storm,” said Rabbi Schmerling, spiritual leader of Chabad of Venice & North Port. “Many members in our community are still rebuilding their homes.”
Now, more than ever, Rabbi Schmerling said, there is a need for the Jewish community to come together. This is what the festival of Chanukah is all about, he said.
Chanukah commemorates the 2nd century BCE Jewish victory over the Greek-Hellenistic regime and the miracles that took place as the Jerusalem Temple was restored.
In the events of Chanukah, one sees light appear against all odds within the darkness; and the tradition of Chanukah is to commemorate that, lighting the menorah for eight days, after sunset, and adding one light more than the day before
“For most Jews, Chanukah is the number one holiday on the calendar,” said Rabbi Schmerling, “and it’s one which should be emphasized this year more than others. We have been battered — by storms and armies; however, with G-d’s help, we’ve always been able to come together and grow stronger as a result.
“If there was ever a year to unite by a menorah lighting, to give strength to one another, it’s 2022.”
As in years prior, Chabad of Venice will be orchestrating their massive 16-foot menorah in Centennial Park in Venice, and lighting it on the first night of Chanukah, which this year is on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The event (set to kick off at 4:30 p.m.) will include a live performance from the newest klezmer band in the area — The Yiddish Cowboys; a Chanukah chocolate coin “gelt” drop from atop a local fire truck; a play from the Chabad’s Hebrew School students; an interactive fun dreidel House; and arts and crafts for the kids.
Rabbi Schmerling encouraged all to come with an appetite, as homey, traditional foods – kugel, chicken soup, latkes, and donuts – will be served
Chabad will be hosting a number of other lightings, as well:
5 p.m. on Tuesday there will be a lighting in Englewood at 396 W. Dearborn St
5 p.m. on Wednesday there will be a lighting by City Hall in North Port for the first time, to rally the many locals battered by the hurricane.
