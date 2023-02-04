Venice Theatre may be the No. 2 community theater in the country but the way it is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and some $7 million in damages, most of us in Venice have moved it up to No 1.
Its professional staff and 1,500 volunteers rose to the occasion even before Ian had completed its destructive visit to Venice.
The theater’s producing executive director Murray Chase received a phone call about the destroyed stage from a board member in Venice while Murray and wife Lori were weathering the storm’s beginning fury in neighboring Englewood where they live.
The next morning they were about the only ones on their street able to get out and head to their other home — Venice Theatre.
As rags of the mainstage curtain, tattered backdrops and the like gathered mold and no one was allowed into the building because it was deemed unsafe, calls were made to architects, builders, ServPro and others to begin the salvation, renovation and new construction.
The still new William H, Jervey Jr. Mainstage was in shambles, the stage house gone, new seats and carpeting soaked, a million dollars in lights destroyed and more — an estimated total of some $7 million.
Chase, the fifth professional hired by the theater, did what he always did since day one in that position — deal with it. He did whatever was necessary to mount a show, renovate an area, hire more and more professionals and attract more and more volunteers to care for the once “Little” Theatre.
Dealing with Ian’s rampage was one more job for Chase, a theater master if ever there were one.
Chase was the theater’s fifth full-time employee. Today there are about 30 full-time employees, many more parttime employees, plus some 1,500 volunteers.
On his arrival some 25 years ago, a cadre of devoted volunteers and four employees had moved the company into the former Kentucky Military Institute gymnasium and armory.
A former garage was on the southwest corner of the property and the old Wedgewood Restaurant on the southeast corner where Michael Biehl Park is today.
The budget had been paid off on the 1926-era building, which had been purchased in 1973 for $78,000. An additional $225,000 was needed in 1974 to convert the building into a theater.
A $100,000 mortgage was needed and was secured by Dale Erhart. Tickets for “Lil Abner,” the first show, were $2.75 to $3.25. The next year, a paid director would be hired — Gerald Quimby from the Tyrone Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis.
The stage house that was to be destroyed by Ian in 2022 was not even a dream in 1974. So was AC, which was installed in 1975. The stage house was added in 1984.
By the time Ian arrived, the once “little” theatre would have a million dollars in tech equipment in the stage area, a second theater, a separate and newly renovated tech building and a building on the eve of being converted into the Raymond Center to house the theater’s education department.
As the theater had grown in the 70s, so had its professional staff and its volunteer base.
Chase’s first hire was an assistant. Maureen Holland came aboard as the first of what became many theater professionals, including the late Allan Kollar.
Kollar came to upgrade systems but stayed to become producing director, popular actor and the creator of a full schedule of cabaret shows that would bring in extra money on weekends on which every stage was available — shows like Herman’s Hermits, for example.
In addition to all that, Kollar teamed up with Chase in some zany shows set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas. Kollar and Chase played all the parts, male and female, some 20 per show.
Next came Sandra Davisson and the phenomenal growth of the education department, which had been started by the late Yvonne T. Pinkerton, a long-time volunteer. That department and growing staff were due to move to the Raymond Building (named for donor Carole Raymond) until Ian delayed that.
That the architect and builder for that project were in place as Ian hit the theater enabled Chase to call them immediately to switch gears and first restore the main building — mainstage, dressing rooms and more.
Fortunately the newly renovated tech building was virtually unscathed.
Shows might be delayed, and in a new smaller space in the Raymond building, but most would go on.
So would a volunteer party in the back parking lot just days after Ian’s visit.
Actually it was more of a pep rally that encouraged everyone that all was not lost. The main stage curtain would rise again on a mainstage topped by a new stage house.
The original, dating to 1984, was a total loss. So were the air conditioners and electricity and most of the drywall in that building. There were holes in the roof. All the stage lighting and sound equipment was destroyed.
Yet, as bad as it was, the two new bars, renovated lobby and new restrooms were unscathed. The dedication party that would have been just a few days after Ian’s visit would not be.
Yet there was much to celebrate at that party in the parking lot. With last weekend’s opening of the Pinkerton Theatre only about a week later than planned, that area was once again in use, with 90 more tickets to sell at each performance.
Mainstage shows had actually begun just 55 days after Ian, in a 124-seat theatre created by the theater’s production manager and tech director John Andzulis with all new sets by the theater’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof and costumes by Ross Behringer.
Almost immediately, front of house manager Jeff Hyde found room for an additional 8 seats, bringing the total to 132 in that space.
Although 300 fewer seats than in the Jervey Mainstage space, shows were going on
First, Hamlet in a whole new way in the venue with the opening of “Hamlet P.O.V” by William Shakespeare.
Not only was the theater recovering from the hurricane, but Chase was going ahead with plans to take “Hamlet,” its winning entry in the Florida state Theatre Festival, to Kentucky in March for the 10-state regional festival, which leads up to a national festival June 12-17 in Louisville, Ky.
Chase had created the special “stripped down for festival script” for Hamlet before the storm. With Vera Samuels as Hamlet, that show had won nearly all the awards at the state festival in August, just one month before Ian came to town.
Set designer Tim Wisgerhof crafted a new set for “Hamlet P.O.V.” even as he prepared to do the same for the theater’s annual production of its own version of “A Christmas Carol,” which would be the second production on the new stage in the Raymond Center.
That stages need higher ceilings than most rooms was just one more challenge for Andzulis, who had lost all his mainstage lighting and sound gear. Neighboring theaters came to the rescue with loaner lights as John removed ceiling panels to gain a few more inches of height and devised other methods to light the sets of the scheduled shows.
The new stage would be raised just slightly more than an inch and the seats would be placed around three sides. For “A Christmas Carol,” a ramp needed to be added for the ghost of Christmas Past, who glides onto the stage and seems to float from place to place.
At the same time, Chase was dealing with architects, contractors and companies like ServPro, which had workers there for more than a week while running up a bill of some $600,000 to dry out the building and remove mold.
Other workers were removing nearly all the wall board in the main building, which was in such bad shape that the building was off limits to all but those who could salvage or repair the building.
More than a half million dollars in costumes were shipped off to Houston to see if they could be salvaged. Many more were a total loss as were the sound and lighting equipment in the main stage area, fabrics and equipment in the sewing room area and more.
There was no internet and no phone in the main building nor would there be for some time. Nearly everyone was working from home, using personal equipment to deal with the unthinkable.
“The theater has been destroyed!” said Marty Dover the morning after Ian’s rampage.
“The Revolutionists” was shut down about midway through its run. It would not reopen.
“Kinky Boots’ was in rehearsals for an Oct. 21 opening that would not happen, at least not for at least a year — and that might take a miracle, given the visible destruction in the aftermath of what has been labeled the second deadliest storm of the 21st century after Katrina in 2005, according to worldvision.org/disasternews.
Kinky Boots cast members knew their parts and dance routines but will all those people be available in 2024 when the main stage is up and running again, in better built, more energy efficient space with new technical equipment, new stage, new stagehouse, new seats, carpeting, backstage areas and so much more that was soaked and/or blown away by Ian.
If such a disaster had occurred to some other theaters, it might have been the end of those companies. Fortunately, Venice is a city of people who care about the arts and city history.
Residents appreciate that their homes are worth more because of the theater, the symphony, the art center, the Venice Museum and Archives, Loveland, Venice Area Beautification (which earned Venice the title of most beautiful city in 2022) and so much more.
Those VABI volunteers restored all the hanging baskets, planters and other greenery damaged by Ian within mere weeks. Over at the Urban Forest, another VABI beneficiary, 100s of damaged trees were either replaced or staked within mere weeks of the storm, Greg Vine said.
VABI has already planted some 3,000 trees along the east coast of the Intracoastal in that man-made forest.
When VABI’s office manager, Mary Schwass, called VABI board president Nancy Woodley to see about offering office space and power to the stricken theater, there was an immediate “yes.”
VABI’s building, adjacent to the KMI Bridge, is just behind the Raymond Building. It enabled the theater to have a command center adjacent to its campus as the recovery moves forward.
“Up on the Roof,” The Songs of Carole King and James Taylor, conceived by Scott Keys and Michelle Kasanofsky, was the third show in the Raymond Center Theatre.
Jan. 20, “The Cemetery Club” opened right on schedule in the restored Pinkerton Theatre in the main building. The lobby, restrooms and two new bars were back in business as work moved forward to restore the rest of the man building. The Cemetery Club” will continue through Feb. 12. It is a complete sell-out.
Most other planned shows will go on, although many will be in various venues in the Venice area in addition to the Pinkerton and Raymond theaters.
This is Venice. The shows will go on.
