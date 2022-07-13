Show business and sew business will come together July 22 in Oregon for Joey Gurl’s belated 85th birthday celebration.
“Her actual birthday was Jan. 5th but winter weather made it difficult to get everyone together,” Brian Gurl said.
The delay also gave Joey more time to prepare for the big event as only Joey can — with costumes.
Before she met Brian, Joey had a business she called “Grammy’s Dress-ups.” She made costumes that grandmothers would purchase for their grandchildren to use for dress-up.
Divorced from her first husband, she also made clothing for her children and later for her grandchildren who are grown up these days.
With leftover fabric from those days, she has fashioned items for the now adult children and grandchildren to wear at the party in Oregon.
When she met Brian in 1981 while singing at a resort in Stowe, Vermont, both their lives changed. The gifted pianist blossomed into a headlining performer. She blossomed as a comedian who sang and also could create their costumes.
“I was a ‘Home Economics’ major in college and have always loved to design and sew clothes,” Joey said. “(I) even copied Jackie Kennedy’s Inaugural Ball gown for me to wear to a fancy event. I started making/sewing presents for all my children, then grandchildren every Christmas and have done so now for 64 years and counting.”
That she also was involved in theater in college has been another help to their careers.
Soon, they had their own theater in Stowe, Vermont, where they would perform from May until fall. Winters were spent in Scituate, Massachusetts, where they put together shows for the following summer.
They worked with acting coach Karen Shepherd. Eventually, they took their shows on the road, and in 1991 moved south to Burnsville, North Carolina, where they lived in a log house built in the 1700s.
In 2018, they moved to a new house in Venice. All the while, she continued to design and make their costumes. They brought with them Brian’s Steinway piano, an ornate pot-bellied stove and an antique organ found by Joey, plus all those costumes.
The old organ does not work. Brian’s new piano, a Boston, made by Steinway, was purchased recently to replace the aging Steinway, works just fine. No party costumes cover the piano.
“She got me out of my shell,” Brian said of Joey for a 2015 Gondolier article about her costume creations. Joey made costumes for both of them year after year and show after show. She also made costumes for her grandchildren.
Using leftover fabrics from which she made clothing for daughters and granddaughters who are all grown up, Joey has fashioned crowns and stoles and other items for every guest at the July 22 event.
Draped over most of the living area’s furniture, the hand-sewn costume items would fill a large box for its trip to Oregon.
This is not the first time she has done this.
“All the girls who came to my 80th birthday party wore costumes I had worn in shows over the years,” she said.
Show business is in her blood. She was already a professional singer when she met Brian while looking for an accompanist. Their careers blossomed together when she convinced him to do a “show’ instead of simply being “a guy at a piano.”
While they celebrate her 85th birthday, she said they also are celebrating 41 years together and 25 years as a married couple (Aug. 3) — three reasons for a costume party.
Gurl and Girl, as they were known early on in their partnership, wrote and created many musical comedy revues beginning in their Vermont days and continuing to the present.
Replicating the Luci Arnez chocolate factory sketch in one of their joint efforts, Joey was favorably compared to that bit’s originator, Lucille Ball of “I Love Lucy” fame. In addition to dealing with that conveyor belt in several shows, Joey also was still doing cartwheels well into her 70s.
There is more to this lady
As a friend and student of the late artist Tatiana McKinney, Joey also created paintings and collages that hang on the walls of the Gurls’ home in the Lakes of Jacaranda.
Hanging side by side with several works by McKinney, a frequent guest in their home, the artwork enhances the Gurl’s literally “picture-perfect” home.
Actually, on the day when Joey was being interviewed for this story, the words “picture perfect” had another meaning.
All of those costume pieces made for the party covered most every surface in the living and dining area of the home last week. Pictures of the garments and some of her other art work accompany this article.
Covering the bed in the master bedroom were ruffled pants of her own creation. Those have turned into another sideline for this stitch maven from the other Woodstock — the one in Vermont, not New York.
Meanwhile, Joey is putting the finishing touches on her own outfit for the July 22 “ custom” costume” party.
To learn more about the Gurls, visit:briangurlproductions.com.
