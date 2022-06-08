Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre is within its Hegner Building on First Street at the corner of Cocoanut Avenue in Sarasota. Patrons can dine before the show in the building’s Green Room. Reservations highly suggested.
SARASOTA — Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announced the extension of its opening Summer Mainstage production, “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.”
Called “A show that should not and cannot be missed” by Showbiz Chicago, “Ring of Fire” uses Johnny Cash’s rich songbook to tell his inspiring life story.
Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, and adapted from the Broadway production by Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards, “Ring of Fire” will now run in FST’s Gompertz Theatre for an additional week through June 26.
“We are thrilled that ‘Ring of Fire’ has been extended!” said Ben Hope, the show’s director. “Johnny Cash’s life story is truly inspiring, and his music resonates with people across generations. He was an incredible songwriter and storyteller. His lyrics have this rare simplistic sophistication, and he wrote about everything —romance, humor, drama, intrigue, patriotism, humanism, spirituality, revelry, family, isolation, justice, love ... the list goes on. There’s something for everyone with ‘Ring of Fire’.”
Johnny Cash was one of the most revered storytellers in American music and one of the best-selling artists of the past century, with more than 90 million records sold worldwide.
During his 50-year career, Cash recorded 96 albums and over 1,500 songs covering multiple genres, including country, gospel, Rock & Roll, folk, and blues. Ring of Fire is a raw and rousing tribute to “The Man in Black” himself, featuring more than two dozen of Cash’s best-known songs, such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Cry, Cry, Cry,” “I Walk the Line,” and “A Boy Named Sue.”
“Johnny Cash is an American icon and the epitome of the American Dream, rising from meager beginnings to become one of the most famous and influential artists in the world,” said Scott Moreau, who plays the music legend in FST’s production. “He had a lot of trouble along the way but found forgiveness and redemption in the end. What’s not to love about that story?”
Eric Scott Anthony (Yesterday, 2006), Katie Barton (FST Debut), Morgan Morse (FST Debut), and Elizabeth Nestlerode (Once, 2018) will join Moreau onstage to take audiences on an adventure of love, faith, and struggle.
