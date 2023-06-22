SARASOTA — Due to overwhelming audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre announces the third extension of its Summer Mainstage Series opener, "Shear Madness."

Critics write that FST’s production “keeps the laughs coming” and is “a delight” (Sarasota Herald-Tribune), saying “It would be madness to miss FST’s Shear Madness” (Venice Gondolier).


   
