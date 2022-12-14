A play that educates as much as it entertains is newly open on the Keating Mainstage at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota.
As a bonus, if you buy a ticket and sit in the audience, you can even vote on the topic at the end of the 2019 Tony-nominated and Pulitizer Prize finalist play, “What the Constitution Means to Me.”
Knowledge of the U.S. Constitution paid playwright Heidi Schreck’s way through college.
The work features Amy Bodnar as Heidi, with Kevin Loreque as the Legionaire as well as Heidi’s friend Mike plus Marissa Gast and Deysha Nelson alternating as the high school debater.
Traveling the country as a teen to enter debates about the U.S. Constitution at American Legion Halls and other places across the country, Schreck became as knowledgeable about the U.S. Constitution as most Supreme Court judges. She also earned enough to pay for college “at a state school.”
“At 15, I was obsessed with the Salem witch trials, theater and Patrick Swayze,” Heidi says in her introductory monologue, where she also showed a copy of the 1954 edition of a small booklet entitled “Your Rugged Constitution.”
“The booklet was endorsed by Herbert Hoover,” she added while an usher distributed several copies of the tiny booklet throughout the audience.
She added that since 1938, some $3 million in scholarships has been awarded to high school debaters such as Schreck.
Should you be thinking this work is going to be as boring as some high school social studies classes, you would be very wrong.
As written by Schreck and directed by FST’s associate director at large, Kate Alexander, this play entertains even as it enlightens.
Alexander is both a stellar actor and director with a lengthy list of hits under her belt at FST during the past 25 years or so, having portrayed Maria Callas at FST many years ago in “Master Class.”
She probably has directed more FST plays than any resident director other than someone with the name of Hopkins.
Bodnar, making her FST debut in this play, brings Heidi to life by showing the personality characteristics of the high school-age Heidi collecting college cash across the U.S., thanks to her intensive studies of the U.S. Constitution.
Loreque portrays a somewhat solemn and serious debate moderator at an American Legion and then portrays a very different and more flamboyant friend of Heidi’s in her later years.
Two students alternate as a young debater debating grown-up Heidi. Deysha Nelson handled that role with ease at the Sunday matinee performance.
“What the Constitution Means to Me” is part of a four-show subscription package that includes “Something Rotten” now playing in the Gompertz mainstage, and coming later this season, the drama “Network” and the world premier of “Visit Joe Whitefeather (and bring the family).”
Subscriptions for all four of these mainstage shows begin at $69 per person. To purchase, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.