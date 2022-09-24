At right is Florida Studio Theatre’s first building, the former home of the Sarasota Woman’s Club, which today houses the Keating Mainstage. At left is the second building, which houses the Goldstein Cabaret and offices. At center is the theater’s most recent building, which houses the Gompertz Theatre, the Court Cabaret, Bownes Lab Theatre and the Green Room for pre-show dining.
Florida Studio Theatre is seeking dynamic and engaging young women (16-17 years old) who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and are local to the Sarasota area to play a high school debater.
This character appears in the second part of What the Constitution Means to Me and takes on the lead actress over the question of whether the Constitution should be preserved or abolished.
She is described as “innocent, bright, driven, and immensely capable.”
Two young women will share this role and go on for different performances as to not infringe on school and other responsibilities. Each performer will do an average of 3-5 performances per week and will receive a weekly stipend of $250.
The entire cast and crew of What the Constitution Needs to Me must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Interested parties do not need to be experienced actors to audition. This audition is open to those with experience in theater, public speaking and debate.
Auditionees should be comfortable speaking to an audience and arguing points. They also must be willing to improvise about themselves within the confines of the show.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.