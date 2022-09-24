Florida Studio Theatre's campus

At right is Florida Studio Theatre’s first building, the former home of the Sarasota Woman’s Club, which today houses the Keating Mainstage. At left is the second building, which houses the Goldstein Cabaret and offices. At center is the theater’s most recent building, which houses the Gompertz Theatre, the Court Cabaret, Bownes Lab Theatre and the Green Room for pre-show dining.

 PHOTO COLLAGE FROM FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will hold open auditions for a role in its Mainstage production of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” an Obie Award-winning play written by Heidi Schreck.

In her Tony-nominated play, Schreck resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the U.S. Constitution’s profound impact on four generations of women in her family.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments