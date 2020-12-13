VENICE — The Venice City Council finalized its state and federal legislative priorities Tuesday, with about half the items on the two lists the same.
Pretty much all of the items have one thing in common: money.
In only two cases, however, is there a specific dollar amount.
Both governments will get a pitch for funding for additional equipment for the city’s new public safety facility: $250,000 to the Legislature, $200,000 to Congress. The money would be used to buy electronic and communications equipment.
Only the state will be asked for money for the booster station the city plans to build in North Venice. The utilities project is a big-ticket item — $11.5 million not including the land cost — so the state will be asked to contribute $1 million.
State Rep. James Buchanan managed to get money for the station into this year’s state budget but it was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The city is also only looking to the state for some assistance with the cost of dealing with COVID-19 — the only new item on either list.
Venice is looking for access to additional personal protective gear and medical supplies as well as financial assistance “so the city of Venice can continue to provide needed services for our citizens.”
The remaining state legislative priorities are:
• Beach renourishment — the city puts money aside each year for its share of the cost of renourishment, which occurs every 10 years. But the bulk of the funding comes from the federal government — whose support is also requested — the state and Sarasota County.
• Affordable housing — also a federal priority; the city requests that funds taken from a state housing trust be returned and that funding for housing for “lower strata income workers” be increased.
• Support for home rule — state law provides enhanced authority to counties and cities that have “home rule,” but the Legislature has been chipping away at it for years by claiming exclusive power to, for example, regulate short-term rentals. The city wants that power back and wants such incursions to stop, and for the state not to reduce local revenue or impose any additional duties on local governments without also providing funding.
• Help for the homeless and people with mental illness or addiction problems, especially veterans — both the state and the feds will be asked to work on this issue. The request to the state includes an appeal to reopen treatment facilities, while the federal government will be asked to create an initiative for veterans through the VA.
The other federal priorities are:
• Help in combating red tide, including funding for septic tank conversion, outfall monitoring and “other water quality improvements.”
• Funding to improve the city’s roadway network, including the Ribbons of Venice plan to connect parks and commerce centers with the Legacy Trail.
• Continued congressional oversight of air-traffic control — the city remains opposed to any effort to privatize this national system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.