A pickup hauling an airboat coming from the Sumter Boulevard interstate exchange was used to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to tour North Port days after Hurricane Ian. The governor said it was the most flooding he witnessed after the hurricane. No North Port roads made the list of the first phase of vulnerable roads and structures being studied by the Sarasota Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
VENICE — With hundreds of miles of roads in disrepair between Manatee and Collier counties, the regional Metropolitan Planning Organization estimates $8 billion is needed to fix them all.
At a joint meeting of the Sarasota/Manatee and Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO boards Monday in Venice, members learned the needs are far greater than the gas tax, federal and grant funding available for current and future projects.
While the news delivered by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary L.K. Nandam wasn't a surprise for longtime Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, Deutsch still championed the needs of Englewood, Placida and Boca Grande residents.
He said Charlotte County supports Sarasota County's efforts to four-lane River Road from the U.S. 41 evacuation route. It's a high priority for Sarasota County, but hasn't been fully funded. It also flooded after Hurricane Ian.
"The reality is, major road projects don't happen overnight. We know they take 20 to 25 years," Deutsch said. "When are we going to get consideration, Mr. Secretary, to a second crossing of the Myakka, something between River Road and 776? And when are we going to get relief in south Port Charlotte in Punta Gorda? There's no way at all that (U.S.) 41 can handle the traffic?
"Right now, in season, the traffic going into Punta Gorda is backed up halfway on the bridge," he added. "What's going to happen in two or three years?"
Deutsch reiterated that years ago, Charlotte County spent $12.5 million on Winchester Boulevard — a Sarasota County road leading to River Road — because it is an evacuation route for Englewood, Placida, Rotonda and Boca Grande residents.
"The reality is we have to do all of River Road," he said. "It has to be done down to Placida Road. As we've seen in the recent hurricane, when something goes wrong with the bridge over the Myakka, there ain't no way out. We are going to lose people. We are talking about pubic safety."
Meanwhile, Sarasota County is working with the private sector to secure funding. The Wellen Park development, that borders and will impact River Road, is in talks for a $6 million financing package for the design and permitting of widening River Road from North Port to Englewood.
Sarasota County Commissioner Joe Neunder said North Port has 26,000 new residents moving to the city annually, making it the fastest-growing city in the nation.
The interstate interchange at Sumter Boulevard flooded for days after Hurricane Ian. That's the area where Sarasota Memorial Hospital plans to build a hospital in North Port. Improvements to that interchange are years away.
"For me, we are already well behind and 75 is essentially at capacity," he said. "There is a real understanding of just how desperate the need is for funding."
Lawmakers learned the Sarasota Manatee MPO identified 145 miles of roadways, bridges and structures that are vulnerable to flooding and wildfires. Topping the list is I-275, I-75, state roads 64, 70 and 72, Venice Bypass, Albee Farm, Laurel, Jacaranda and River Road.
No North Port roads near interstate interchanges that flooded after Hurricane Ian were listed, including Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards. MPO staff said they would continue adding roads in the next phase of the study.
Another multimillion-dollar future exit interchange is planned in the 2040s a few miles away from Sumter Boulevard on Raintree and Yorkshire in North Port to help the already clogged Kings Highway interchange in Charlotte County.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said massive growth is coming to the Jones Loop area, as well as thousands of housing units planned in the next 10 years in the Burnt Store Road and Tuckers Grade areas. The Punta Gorda Airport is also in "expansion mode."
"We kind of get overlooked," Matthews said, adding there were four major accidents that shut down the interstate recently, detouring thousands of cars through Punta Gorda and creating "serious gridlock."
"We are going to need another bridge," she said. "Please put us on the front burner and not on the back burner — not 2038."
