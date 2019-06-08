Alan, Alexis and Dylan Adams were the beneficiaries of a fundraiser that brought in $945 during a D-Day commemoration at HarborChase Thursday. The money will help the family move to a home better suited for Alan, who was left legally blind after an Army training accident. Lynn Collett won a raffle prize of lottery tickets and donated them to the family, which hopes to move into their new home in the next few weeks.
