Venice hospital closes

The sign for ShorePoint Venice hospital comes down last September. No plans for the building’s future have been announced more than seven months later.

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice closed in September and was under contract at the end of 2022, but going on five months later the status of that deal is a mystery.

Broker Adam Seidel of American Property Group confirmed in December that an anonymous Florida-based buyer was performing its due diligence on the property. Its identity, and the intended use of the property, would be revealed when the sale was consummated, he said.


   
