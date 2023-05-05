VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice closed in September and was under contract at the end of 2022, but going on five months later the status of that deal is a mystery.
Broker Adam Seidel of American Property Group confirmed in December that an anonymous Florida-based buyer was performing its due diligence on the property. Its identity, and the intended use of the property, would be revealed when the sale was consummated, he said.
The building was used as temporary housing for people displaced by Hurricane Ian but has been vacant for months since then. The Venice Apothecary, which operated on the property for years, relocated in December.
The hospital's legal owner is Venice HMA LLC, the name under which Community Health Systems acquired the hospital and related properties from Health Management Associates in 2014.
Among those properties were the site of the Venice Car Wash and the parking lot to its south. Lindsay-Connecticut LLC, a Minnesota-based company, bought the lot, valued at $996,300 according to property appraiser records, on April 13.
There's nothing in any county records regarding the sale of the hospital building itself, however, and there's no update on it at this time, according to Devyn Brazelton, marketing coordinator for the ShorePoint hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Zoned as "office, professional, and institutional," the property would allow a variety of uses, including multi-family dwellings, a restaurant or a hotel.
But city Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said he's had no inquiries about it and has only heard rumors.
"Like everyone has," Clark said.
Brazelton didn't indicate when any further information about the hospital's future might be forthcoming.
