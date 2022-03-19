The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to study a fatal virus infecting freshwater turtles statewide.
The FWC is asking for the public’s assistance in reporting sightings of sick, strangely acting or dead freshwater turtles.
Since 2018, the FWC has been studying “turtle fraservirus 1(TFV1).” So far, the virus has been detected in Putnam, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Polk, Osceola, Brevard, Indian River and Collier counties.
The virus has been detected in softshells, cooters and sliders, and the first TFV1 positive common snapping turtle was discovered earlier this year.
Signs of a turtle being sick include: turtles appearing sluggish, unresponsive or reluctant to flee; stays in shallow water or beached on banks for longer period of times; head and neck outstretched flat along ground; sunken, swollen, crusty and/orc cloudy eyes; reddened skin; and swims irregularly.
As part of the FWC’s research, the public is asked to help report sightings.
Report any sick, strangely acting or dead freshwater turtles to the FWC at the Turtle Hotline at 352-339-8597 or through the FWC Reporter App.
If possible and without touching the turtle, take photos of it. Also to avoid spreading the virus, do not capture, transport or release the turtles in new locations even if the turtle appears healthy.
Do not eat turtles that are acting strangely or that appear unhealthy.
There is no current evidence to suggest that humans or other wildlife can be infected by TFV1.
