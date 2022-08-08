VENICE — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation of dead gopher tortoises near a Florida Power & Light work site found no violations of state law.
Residents of Jacaranda West who live near Sklar Drive East reported seeing several dead tortoises in the road near where an FPL contractor was burying power lines, and one trapped between pipes staged along the road for the lines to be buried in.
The work was being done under an FWC permit for the onsite relocation of tortoises from up to 10 burrows.
Relocation is a requirement when construction work will be conducted within 25 feet of a burrow because the gopher tortoise is a threatened species in Florida.
The animals, their burrows and their eggs are all protected.
The permit required the relocation of all hatchlings with shells 60 millimeters or smaller and an estimated seven juvenile or mature tortoises to another location on the property.
That had to be accomplished before work could commence, according to Kyle Brown, FWC gopher tortoise conservation biologist for the agency’s Southwest Region.
According to the FWC's Incident Summary Report, the investigator who went to the site on July 26 was told by employees of DBE Utility Service that they had seen what appeared to be "roadkill" tortoises but had not seen any trapped among the pipes.
The investigator found a dead tortoise in vegetation off the road but wrote that due to the "extent of decomposition and predation, there was no way to determine cause of death."
He noted a silt fence erected to keep tortoises out of the work area that on "this visit and all following visits … was in compliance and fully erect ensuring all tortoises were excluded from the area," the report states.
He returned the next day and spoke with Michael Mendoza, of Tetra Tech, the company handling gopher tortoise management, who told him workers had reported the fenced area had been breached and finding cabbage or apples in or around burrows.
The investigator saw vegetables at the entrance to one burrow that day.
He also met with Robert Pasqual, a Sarasota County property manager, who expressed concern that some pipes were within 25 feet of several burrows.
The next day, the report states, the investigator spoke with Brown and they agreed that the pipes should be moved, or FPL would need to get an additional permit and relocate those burrows as well.
When he returned to the job site, the pipes were already being moved, he wrote.
He confirmed later that day that they had been relocated without harming any burrows.
He concludes the report by saying he will continue to monitor the area, and would reach out to the homeowners association to update it.
Kevin Courtney, manager of Power Delivery Communications for FPL, said the company follows FWC-approved measures to protect gopher tortoises and their burrows.
"In this case, the FWC found that there was no evidence of harassment or harm, with the officer noting it was uncertain if the identified gopher tortoise fatality was related to our project," he said. "FPL will continue environmental compliance activities to ensure contractors proactively address any conflicts with tortoises or burrows in accordance with FWC-approved practices."
