Tortoise folo

Employees of DBE Utility Service move pipes on the south side of Sklar Drive East, a Florida Power & Light job site, July 28. The pipes were too close to gopher tortoise burrows.

VENICE — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation of dead gopher tortoises near a Florida Power & Light work site found no violations of state law.

Residents of Jacaranda West who live near Sklar Drive East reported seeing several dead tortoises in the road near where an FPL contractor was burying power lines, and one trapped between pipes staged along the road for the lines to be buried in.


