SARASOTA — More than match point is at stake during “The Last Match” by Anna Ziegler. Presented in Bownes Lab at Florida Studio Theatre, this play is set in a semi-final round of the U.S. Open.
The contenders are multi-open winner Tim Porter, whose career is winding down, and Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian player. The two have met before but this time, there seems to be a good chance that Sergei might finally pull out a victory.
He is that hungry and it shows. Tim, a six-time Open winner, seems to be hurting physically and emotionally.
That all this action takes place on FST’s smallest stage is a testament to the excellent direction of Kate Alexander and her attention to every detail and nuance of the story and its four distinct characters.
In addition to the two tennis superstars, this story concerns the women in their lives. Tim is married to Mallory (Anique Clements). Just 30, she might be tired of life on the tennis circuit but then the years are also telling on Tim.
She has had a failed pregnancy and because of a heart condition, Tim’s dad no longer comes to matches.
Meanwhile, Sergei is dealing with Galina, a feisty Russian woman who has enough determination for the two of them. Is there more to their relationship?
This match could go either way and so can the story. It is that gripping. There was no empty seat in the tiny theatre, nor was there a sound as everyone paid attention to every action leading to the final score of this final match.
“I’m not done,” Tim says as he wins the third set.
As they begin the fourth set, the crowd in the stands shouts, “Sergei.”
Mallory is not there. It is the eighth month of a second pregnancy and she is on bed rest because she lost the first child.
Sergei wins the fourth set and Mallory loses a baby for the second time.
In the final set, Sergei aces his first serve but then the umpire takes the point away. Yet there is more to this story than a national tennis championship.
There is also Alexander’s brilliant direction, Patterson’s sixth production at FST and Perrie’s return to FST to portray a Russian tennis star after portraying Buddy Holly just last year in FST’s mainstage production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”
