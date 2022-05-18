Linda Thivierge shows off her first place winning at the state competition. The Sago Palm Design was reflective of Latin Dance, the Rhumba, movement and color. Linda included feathers and bling in the design.
Standing from left are Anna Beard and Ashley Coppola while seated from left are Chris and Zach Hudson. Ashley and Zach are Garden Club scholarship recipients, each receiving $3,000. Both are students at Venice High School.
Linda Thivierge shows off her first place winning at the state competition. The Sago Palm Design was reflective of Latin Dance, the Rhumba, movement and color. Linda included feathers and bling in the design.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Standing from left are Anna Beard and Ashley Coppola while seated from left are Chris and Zach Hudson. Ashley and Zach are Garden Club scholarship recipients, each receiving $3,000. Both are students at Venice High School.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Diane Jensen and Linda McKeegin celebrate a successful Garden Club year. Diane chaired the scholarship committee. Linda wore her fascinator, demonstrating her Kentucky Derby outfit.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Katherine LaDu chaired the Venice Garden Club’s scholarship luncheon. It was a cheery, fun event thanks to her great organization.
Members of the Venice Garden Club took a bow at their annual luncheon celebrating their many achievements.
President Pat Swindell read a list of projects the club supports, including the Butterfly Garden at Blalock Park. Their holiday decorations at City Hall, Centennial and Blalock parks and the Venice Museum bring sparkle to Venice.
The annual Garden Tour in March and the plant sale gave the group a healthy profit, allowing them to pursue additional projects.
Profits also allowed the club to present scholarships to Ashley Coppola and Zach Hudson. Sophia Pearse received the Gladys Susek Scholarship. Sophia was not at the luncheon as she was taking classes in the Florida Keys.
Ashley and Zach are Venice High School seniors. After graduation, Zach will be attending Gulf Coast University, Ashley to the University of Central Florida to study marine biology.
Also attending the luncheon were the generous homeowners who offered their gardens for the Venice Garden Tour. The club thanked Greg and Suzi Vine, Todd and Slavka Foster, Lawrence and Nancy Parrott and Len and Debbi Marucci.
The next Venice Garden Club workshop is on June 5 at the Butterfly Garden at Blalock Park. Visit venicegardenclub.com for information.
Thank you, Garden Club members, and the community for supporting all the projects. Venice knows for sure, you can never have too many plants and flowers in your life.
The Venice Garden Club will forever miss Linda Andrews, who passed recently. Linda’s joy will forever be in our hearts.
Rest in peace, dear friend.
Shout Out To
Garland W. Reedy, USMC WWII, was recently presented with a Peace River Quilt of Valor. His family gathered at Village on the Isle for the presentation on Garland’s 97th birthday.
Thank you for your service and happy birthday.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are members of the Venice Garden Club who collectively and individually turn their gardening hobbies into making Venice a happy place.
Their demonstrations at Arbor Day and Earth Day are mini lessons on manipulating plants and conservation.
Linda Thivierge and her committee made all the gorgeous centerpieces for the luncheon tables. Katherine LaDu chaired the scholarship luncheon and several other luncheons.
Diane Jenson and Connie Citro chaired the scholarship committee. Tracy Ivey gives Butterfly Garden workshops. Other members also contribute year round.
In all, Venice Garden Club members make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.