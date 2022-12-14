The Venice Area Garden Club members believe garland, red ribbons, trim and plenty of lights make the season shiny and bright. Their magic touches our lives.

Linda McKeegan served as Venice Garden Club representative to the Venice Area Beautification Inc. Festival of the Lights committee. The group reached out to local teachers to make ornaments for the Children’s Tree at Blalock Park.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

