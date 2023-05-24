The members of the Venice Area Garden Club gathered for their annual scholarship luncheon. The event included business, information and awards. As with all Garden Club events, it also included friends and workers coming together for fun.

This year, instead of a house or garden tour, the group held a 1-day plant sale. Nearly 4,000 people attended.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

