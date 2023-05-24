These talented floral artists were recognized at the Venice Garden Club luncheon for their award-winning entries at the recent flower show held at Bay Indies. They are, from left, Linda Thivierge, Dorothy Sedlak, Charlotte Skaggs, Susan Mather, Jennifer Howell, Roger Forden, Patty Dal Cortivo, Barbara Rao, Linda McKeega and Angela Marchesi
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Venice High School senior Paxton Barrick and his mom Kelly Barrick celebrate Paxton receiving one of the Venice Garden Club Scholarships.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Paige and her mom Jenn Singleton enjoy the Venice Garden Club luncheon. Paige, a senior at Venice High, received a scholarship from the group.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
New officers of the Venice Area Garden Club who will be serving a 2-year term are, from left, Sara Stafford, president; Erica Downs; Gretchen Weger; Polly Melzer; and Linda McKeegan, vice president.
The members of the Venice Area Garden Club gathered for their annual scholarship luncheon. The event included business, information and awards. As with all Garden Club events, it also included friends and workers coming together for fun.
This year, instead of a house or garden tour, the group held a 1-day plant sale. Nearly 4,000 people attended.
As a result of their fundraising, the group presented three $5,000 scholarships to students pursuing careers in environmental science and the environment.
Garden Club members enjoyed meeting Paxton Barrick, Paige Singleton and their moms. They learned about the students and their lives at Venice High. Sophia Pearce was unable to attend.
Paxton Barrick wants his studies to lead him to work on improving the environment. He is a fan of organic gardening and helps with the family garden. He wants to explore alternatives to making the environment a safe place.
Paige Singleton is a senior at Venice High. Her passion is working in nature. She hopes her journey leads her to a National Park in Alaska.
After presenting the scholarships, Garden Club President Sara Stafford thanked the decorating committee for their sensational luncheon table centerpieces. They were palm trees made from swimming pool noodles, burlap and plants. Gotta love Garden Club creativity.
Barbara Rao, Angela Marchesi and Sara recognized the award-winning artists from the club’s recent flower show. Each artist received a certificate.
About 400 attended the Sunday afternoon flower show at Bay Indies.
After lunch, officers for the Club’s 2023-2025 years were installed. They are Sara Stafford, Linda McKeegan, Erica Downs, Gretchen Weger and Polly Melzer. Sara finished the term of the former president and now will serve a 2-year term as president.
The Venice Garden Club members enrich our Venice community through their work, teaching and scholarships. Thank you, times ten.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Sara Stafford, the new president of the Venice Area Garden Club. Sara didn’t just complete the term of the former president — she rolled up her sleeves and worked.
Sarah helped decorate the children’s Christmas tree at the Venice Library and the tree at City Hall. She sold plants and worked at the Flower Show. She leads by example. It will be fun to see what the next two years bring.
Sara Stafford is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
