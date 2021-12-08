Between VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) and the Venice Garden Club, the city is looking better than ever for the current holiday season.
The newly refurbished city hall and the new fire station also have new holiday finery — pink flamingos. Who would ever have thought to add pink flamingos to this city’s decor?
Joan Piper sent me the accompanying photo of the City Hall tree and the list of the Garden Club’s other holiday contributions this year.
Garden Club members have decorated Tampa Avenue, the past presidents’ trees in Blalock Park, two trees at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, the annual tree at Venice City Hall and new this year, a tree at the Lord-Higel house behind City Hall on Grenada avenue.
The restaurant of that house is stunning but not quite finished. If you love Venice and its special history, including historic buildings such as this, please consider a donation to: Venice Heritage, Inc., P.O. Box 1190, Venice, Florida 34284-1190.
While the city is dressed in holiday splendor, get out and about to see what has been done by VABI members, the Garden club members and countless individuals on and off the island.
One of the largest private light shows is at the end of Mission Valley Boulevard in Laurel. There is no parking in the immediate area of that house, which has a display that seems to be larger each year.
I have not been there yet for this season but it is well worth the trip.
And then father east off Laurel Road at Pinebrook is a huge light display, although not holiday-related. The new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is open with lights on all sides filling the sky with sparkle.
Venice Gardens and South Venice both have many private displays but the latter community can be confusing to find so make sure your GPS device is in working order.
I still remember being lost there at holiday time many years ago. I feel lucky to have found my way out.
Once again the Gaylord Palms has its annual ice show — no skaters but plenty of ice sculptures all made by master ice carvers from China.
Coats are provided to visitors, and there is a wonderful holiday shop for those who need more ornaments. Treat yourself to an overnight and enjoy on a large sailboat inside the hotel.
And of course, Christmas decor is always spectacular at Walt Disney World. The Grand Floridian Hotel is a great place to go to see one of the largest of some 12 very large trees that Disney Imagineers spent the year designing and decorating.
That is also the place to buy decorated gingerbread cookies and more. I was able to decorate some of the cookies one year in a class with one of the chefs at that resort.
Whichever holiday you are celebrating this time of year, enjoy and make the most of it.
