Members of the Venice Area Garden Club spread joy in the community with their enthusiasm for nature. Their work makes Venice smile.

The annual garden tour brings people from near and far to see lovely surroundings of green and color. It showcases friends and neighbors who take pleasure in making their living areas unique works of art.


Fran is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalenncic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments