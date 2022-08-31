Members of the Venice Area Garden Club spread joy in the community with their enthusiasm for nature. Their work makes Venice smile.
The annual garden tour brings people from near and far to see lovely surroundings of green and color. It showcases friends and neighbors who take pleasure in making their living areas unique works of art.
Walking through the gardens is like walking through the gardens Beatrice Potter must have enjoyed as she wrote her Peter Rabbit stories.
Some Venice gardens have ponds, some show waterfalls and others are a restful place to enjoy good thoughts.
At each of the gardens, Venice Garden Club members greet visitors and offer directions. The plant sales are popular, and it is common to see shoppers pull up their cars, open the trunk and load up.
Experts are on hand to offer advice on the care of purchased plants.
The Garden Club members meet on the first Thursday of the month at the Bay Indies Club House at 10 a.m. Meetings include a demonstration or an interesting guest speaker talking about subjects like native Florida plants.
Meetings also include some garden-related items for sale and refreshments with time for fun and talk. 2022 meetings resume on Oct. 6.
The Venice Garden Club prides itself on presenting scholarships to students enrolled in college studying environmental sciences. Members maintain flower containers around town and the butterfly garden at Blalock Park.
They decorate at City Hall and the Gazebo for the holidays.
This busy group welcomes new members.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Greg Vine, whose lovely gardens were featured on the Garden Club tour. Greg is one of those people who dreams big and makes his dreams come true.
More than 40 years ago, he envisioned the Legacy Trail as a drawing on a piece of paper. He and a friend pitched the idea to anyone who would listen, then worked and made the dream a reality.
Greg is one of the Venice Area Beautification volunteers who made the dream of the Venice Urban Forest come true. They created a place where dreamers can dream and watch animals frolic.
Greg is kind, open for a chat and is one of the people who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalenncic@comcast.net.
